Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance
The Springboks have completed their mission winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup, becoming back-to-back champs and making history.
Since their big win, the world-cup winning team have been split all over the world as they play for their separate clubs.
Springboks Captain, Siya Kolisi moved to France to join Racing 92, while Eben Etzebeth is in Durban to play for the Sharks.
To document his move, the number 4 lock posted a picture with his new under the sea themed teammates on Instagram to which Kolisi responded with a sad face emoji.
What a bromance! Hopefully, distance will only make hearts grow fonder for these Bokkies.
But that's not all...
Etzebeth went on to post a pic with him and other Bok players as a tribute to the month that's passed since South Africa won the Rugby World Cup.
Of course, Kolisi was in the comments saying: “I see I’ve moved last in the friendship order" with a rolling eyes emoji.
Etzebeth replied, saying: “@siyakolisi if you not in my team, I don't want you in my comments."
It's clear that these two are already missing each other.
This article first appeared on KFM : Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance
