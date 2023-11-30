Social media responds to Kissinger's death at 100: 'Only the good die young'
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Born in Germany to Jewish parents, Kissinger and his family escaped Nazi rule and left Germany in 1938.
In 1973 he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the United States involvement in the Vietnam war, and led peace talks between Israel and Arab states to end the Yom Kippur War.
Kissinger was the last surviving member of former US President Richard Nixon’s cabinet and had an undeniable impact on US foreign policy but not for the best according to critics.
Some of the many crimes of Henry Kissinger are down below, so that you never forget. pic.twitter.com/Xjfoq17HmC' The International Magazine (@TheIntlMagz) November 30, 2023
His legacy has sparked controversy as many accuse him of enabling the rise of the Khmer Rouge regime that massacred 2 million Cambodians in 1975, as well as several other devestating events.
The reactions on social media have largely been celebrating the fact that Kissinger has 'finally died.'
They say only the good die young in a lot of the comments.Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
Henry Kissinger has died finally pic.twitter.com/6ZLVLiFSnB' JTB (@jtbthought) November 30, 2023
BREAKING: Henry Kissinger, who is responsible for death and destruction from Chile to Argentina, Palestine to Syria, Iraq to Iran to Afghanistan, Indonesia to Vietnam, Laos to Cambodia, Bangladesh to South Africa, Angola to Jamaica to East Timor, & many other countries, has died. pic.twitter.com/vJ0nI90DWu' sarah (@sahouraxo) November 30, 2023
People are throwing around war criminal, worst in the world.Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
According to Friedman, he was also behind a coup in Chile which pushed out a democratically elected leader.
He was also reportedly an intense figure, and his presence could be felt as soon as he walks in the room.
For whatever reason, he had this incredible power.Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
He could never be president of America but he was the Machiavellian force behind the seat of power.Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
