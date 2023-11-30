As seas get warmer, tropical species are moving further from the equator

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We have not been transparent' – Transnet CEO addresses latest controversies From 'unsustainable debt' to port backlogs, Transet CEO, Andile Sangqu opens up to Clement Manyathela. 30 November 2023 2:29 PM
Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Military murderers? Claims of a SANDF 'torture squad' revealed Open Secrets director Hennie van Vuuren tells CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit that the evidence they've collected is extraordinary. 30 November 2023 10:47 AM
View all Local
Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority A poll suggests that South Africa’s political support has dramatically shifted. 30 November 2023 1:49 PM
Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now' The ANC secretary-general said the ICC would be letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with violating the huma... 30 November 2023 7:22 AM
Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no... 28 November 2023 9:23 PM
View all Politics
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency? As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Black Friday 2023 sales disappoint, and it's not only economic factors to blame Bruce Whitfield talks Black Friday numbers with Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management. 29 November 2023 9:39 PM
Don't buy Starlink satellite internet terminals: It's illegal, warns Icasa The communications regulator has warned that Elon Musk's Starlink does not have a license to provide satellite internet services i... 29 November 2023 8:29 PM
View all Business
There is a science to getting rich – author Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett. 30 November 2023 2:41 PM
'Blackouts & Boerewors': A book to help you make the most of loadshedding With the current state of our electricity grid, we all need some blackout friendly recipes. 30 November 2023 2:21 PM
The anxiety epidemic is VERY real The reality of uncertainty has many people feeling a more anxious about everyday life. 30 November 2023 1:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
On this day in 1872: England, Scotland meet in first international football game Fans paid a shilling to watch the world’s first official international football match. 30 November 2023 11:36 AM
‘When a batter faces a ball, it’s got nothing to do with colour’ - Linda Zondi Linda Zondi talks about his journey as a former selector for Cricket SA. 29 November 2023 3:19 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors The choir shares a heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Lloyiso in support of GBV victims. 30 November 2023 2:09 PM
Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Social media responds to Kissinger's death at 100: 'Only the good die young' Nobel Peace Prize winner and controversial political figure Henry Kissinger has died at 100 years old. 30 November 2023 11:14 AM
8-year-old child among those killed in Israeli raid on West Bank - The Guardian Israel's assault on Palestine has spread beyond Gaza, with four people allegedly being shot by the Israel Defense Forces in Jenin. 30 November 2023 10:10 AM
Ukraine, resisting Russian invaders for 644 days, is still being pummeled It's been almost two years since Russia invaded Ukraine. 30 November 2023 6:49 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

As seas get warmer, tropical species are moving further from the equator

30 November 2023 11:24 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Global warming
Carbon pollution
Marine conservation
The Conversation
Fossil fuels
Climate Emergency
climate crisis

Tropicalisation is a worldwide phenomenon happening right now, and it demands our attention.

Article by Karolina Zarzyczny, PhD Candidate, Marine Tropicalisation, University of Southampton.

Climate change is causing tropical species in the ocean to move from the equator towards the poles, while temperate species recede. This mass movement of marine life, termed tropicalisation, is leading to a cascade of consequences for ecosystems and biodiversity and has the potential to impact the global economy.

My colleagues and I recently identified and reviewed 215 tropicalisation-related scientific papers published between 2003 and 2023. Our work, now published in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution, reveals the extent of this species movement and demonstrates just how widespread its consequences can be.

Tropicalisation is a global trend, fuelled by climate change-induced increases in sea temperatures and marine heatwaves. It is particularly apparent in the regions where strong currents flow away from the equator. For example, the Kuroshio Current in the Western Pacific has helped certain corals and fish to move from the tropics into temperate Japanese waters.

However, other regions of the world where such currents are absent can also experience tropicalisation. A notable example is mangrove trees expanding northward along the coast of Florida as winter temperatures rise. These trees are typically sensitive to freezing conditions, but can now survive at higher latitudes, where they are replacing salt marshes.

Marine life on the move

Tropicalisation involves a wide range of marine life from large habitat-forming groups such as corals, algae or mangrove trees, to marine snails, reptiles and even mammals, among many others. Nevertheless, species involved tend to have some things in common.

Those which are able to move into warming seas such as some marine snails or coral reef fishes are good dispersers, typically able to travel further in search of suitable habitat. Simultaneously, tropical species that are more generalist in what they eat and how they behave can perform better in their new range. For example, coral reef fishes with broader diets are more successful at establishing in the new range as they are more likely to find a source of food.

tropiclisationjpg

Ecological and evolutionary consequences

Tropicalisation can impact an individual population, a whole species or even entire ecosystems. For example, as herbivorous fishes move away from the equator they eat lots of algae they find in their new home. This creates additional space for corals to settle in the area, contributing to further tropicalisation. And as tropical sea turtles and dugongs (a cousin of the manatee) expand southwards along Australia’s west coast, they are expected to greatly increase the pressure on already vulnerable seagrass meadows through their consumption.

Some animals are adapting their behaviour. For instance, as tropical damselfishes go further from the equator along south-eastern Australia, they start forming shoals with temperate species instead of sticking to their usual groups of tropical peers. This change in behaviour is thought to be linked to them living longer and growing larger.

Sea turtles are on the move and are eating so much seagrass they are contributing to a global decline / Pexels: River Nelson-Esch
Sea turtles are on the move and are eating so much seagrass they are contributing to a global decline / Pexels: River Nelson-Esch

Recent investigations have just begun to unveil the genetic and evolutionary consequences of tropicalisation. For instance, if established temperate species are pushed out that may lead to a loss of unique genetic diversity, which can leave the population less able to adapt to future changes. Meanwhile, some temperate species are already adapting to new tropical neighbours. For instance, volcano barnacles in temperate waters off Baja California, Mexico have been observed “bending” to fend off tropical predatory snails.

barnacles have learned to bend over to stop tropical sea snails / Pixabay: stux
barnacles have learned to bend over to stop tropical sea snails / Pixabay: stux

The socio-economic consequences

Whether the consequences of tropicalisation are positive or negative will depend on the geographic region and the stakeholders in question. The widespread movement of marine life is already impacting global fisheries, with regions like the western Pacific Ocean experiencing increased catches of tropical species. However, tropicalisation is also leading to a loss of commercially important temperate species and an increase in non-target species being accidentally caught in fishing hauls.

Meanwhile, the proliferation of mangrove trees contributes to enhanced carbon storage and sequestration, compared to the temperate salt marshes they replace. And the expansion of charismatic tropical species such as corals and the colourful marine life which they host, could help local economies through increased tourism.

As the latest UN climate summit unfolds, our changing climate means we urgently need more investigations into tropicalisation and better-informed actions to deal with it. While existing research sheds light on its ecological impacts, significant gaps persist in understanding its evolutionary consequences and their interplay with complex socioeconomic impacts. Tropicalisation is a worldwide phenomenon happening right now, and it demands our attention.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : As seas get warmer, tropical species are moving further from the equator




30 November 2023 11:24 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Global warming
Carbon pollution
Marine conservation
The Conversation
Fossil fuels
Climate Emergency
climate crisis

More from Lifestyle

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

There is a science to getting rich – author

30 November 2023 2:41 PM

Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Skitterphoto from Pexels

'Blackouts & Boerewors': A book to help you make the most of loadshedding

30 November 2023 2:21 PM

With the current state of our electricity grid, we all need some blackout friendly recipes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

The anxiety epidemic is VERY real

30 November 2023 1:53 PM

The reality of uncertainty has many people feeling a more anxious about everyday life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: dolgachov/123rf

People having less children due to climate: ‘they are afraid of what’s coming’

30 November 2023 1:36 PM

In many countries people are choosing to have less children as a result of climate change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Couple laughing. Photo: Unsplash/Jennifer Lim-Tamkican

Dating? Bumble's top 6 dating trends for 2024 to help singles find love

30 November 2023 1:03 PM

From increasing your age filter to shouting out about your connection to social causes, here's what you should be doing more of on dating apps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Teacher explaining to class. Picture: pexels-katerina-holmes-5905440jpg

Why parents need to work with teachers on their child’s schooling

30 November 2023 12:58 PM

In order for children to get the best possible education there needs to be collaboration between teachers and parents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© khunaspix/123rf.com

No, you can't land a passenger plane. Experts explain why

30 November 2023 12:28 PM

A new survey found that one-third of adult Americans think they could safely land a passenger aircraft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fizkes / 123rf

'Why doesn't my mother love me?' - Exploring the painful 'mother wound'

30 November 2023 11:49 AM

Moshitadi Lehlomela (author of 'The Girl Who Survived Her Mother') is a recovery coach, specialising in the 'maternal wound'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House for sale. Photo: Pixabay/Jens Neumann

Light at the end of the rent tunnel? Gov subsidy targets first time homeowners

30 November 2023 10:16 AM

First Home Finance offers subsidies to people with a household income of R3 501 to R22 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

Lotto results: Wednesday, 29 November 2023

30 November 2023 5:47 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

Opinion Politics

Senzo Meyiwa: 'Mastermind still out there. It was NOT botched robbery' - Adv Nel

Local

Lotto results: Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Port of Cape Town's operations back to normal after backlog cleared

30 November 2023 4:53 PM

WC Premier Winde uses weekly Digicon to highlight scourge of GBV

30 November 2023 4:46 PM

ActionSA wants failed Nasi Ispani applicants to sign petition over appointments

30 November 2023 4:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA