SA fashion brand MaXhosa set to open its first location in NYC





Bongani Bingwa speaks to MaXhosa Chief Creative Director and Founder, Laduma Ngxokolo.

(Listen to the discussion below)

From South Africa to the world, MaXhosa is set to open its New York store in February 2024.

We are excited to share the upcoming establishment of #MAXHOSA's new store location in New York.

Our store will be unveiled in February 2024, situated in the southern part of the Soho district.



Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to all our patrons whose support has played a… pic.twitter.com/PE99HyFXpu ' MaXhosa AFRICA™ (@MaXhosaAfrica) November 29, 2023

The expansion to the US market was a long term aspiration that I had since I started the brand. I have been travelling to New York for the passed 10 years so I planted the seed when I first travelled there. I one day wished that I would have a store there. Laduma Ngxokolo, chief creative director and founder – MaXhosa

It was a no brainer, we have had customers in New York for the past 10 years. Laduma Ngxokolo, chief creative director and founder – MaXhosa

The idea for the brand started as a thesis project in university, finding alternative design solutions for amakrwala (Xhosa initiates).

MaXhosa celebrates and showcases the beauty, culture, language and aspirations of Xhosa people.

Fast forward a decade later, the idea has grown into a renowned fashion brand.

The likes of Beyonce, Michelle Obama and Alicia Keys have all been spotted wearing designs by MaXhosa.