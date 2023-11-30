Dating? Bumble's top 6 dating trends for 2024 to help singles find love
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online stories including Bumble's list of dating trends for 2024.
(Skip to 8.31 for the details.)
Modern dating gave rise to dating apps where swiping, matches and online flirting helped app users find love, partnership and romance... but it's not always lovey dovey for everyone.
To help navigate the world of dating, Bumble, the women-first dating app, released its annual dating trends that's based on a survey app users.
The report helps gauge the dating habits and preferences of singles on the app for 2024.
So, if you're single and ready to mingle, the 2024 dating trends are...
1) Age is nothing but a number
63% of women surveyed said age doesn't matter when it comes to dating while more than half of women said they are open to dating someone younger. So, it might be wise to increase that age filter.
2) Engagement in social causes
The report showed that women are less open to dating someone with different political views as they believe they are intrinsic to your own beliefs and values - which should align to who you match with.
33% of people surveyed said it's a "turn off" if people aren't aware of current social issues - so be sure to add your social justice causes to your bio.
3) Rebellion against self-improvement
Striving for perfection or constant self-improvement talk is not it, according to women on Bumble.
Being happy with who you are and accepting of yourself and others seems to be on trend.
4) Emotional intimacy is key
Users on the app says that Bumble is not just used for physical hook-ups but it's heading toward making meaningful emotional connections with people by getting to know them. Friedman says, if you're looking for a hookup, there are other apps for that.
5) Open-hearted masculinity
Conversations around masculinity and vulnerability are reshaping relationships, the report mentions that 25% of men globally are embracing increased openness.
6) MVP (Most Valuable Partner)
Yes! Women love a partner who can play or talk sports.
For 35% of women surveyed, a shared love of sports is now a non-negotiable "must-have" when choosing a partner.
Friedman advises that when joining dating apps, honesty is always the best policy.
The tips are great and might help lots of people find someone. But be honest on your dating profile. Don't say you're looking for something casual when you're looking for something serious.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Dating? Bumble's top 6 dating trends for 2024 to help singles find love
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/ila2EciR6DY
More from Lifestyle
There is a science to getting rich – author
Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett.Read More
'Blackouts & Boerewors': A book to help you make the most of loadshedding
With the current state of our electricity grid, we all need some blackout friendly recipes.Read More
The anxiety epidemic is VERY real
The reality of uncertainty has many people feeling a more anxious about everyday life.Read More
People having less children due to climate: ‘they are afraid of what’s coming’
In many countries people are choosing to have less children as a result of climate change.Read More
Why parents need to work with teachers on their child’s schooling
In order for children to get the best possible education there needs to be collaboration between teachers and parents.Read More
No, you can't land a passenger plane. Experts explain why
A new survey found that one-third of adult Americans think they could safely land a passenger aircraft.Read More
'Why doesn't my mother love me?' - Exploring the painful 'mother wound'
Moshitadi Lehlomela (author of 'The Girl Who Survived Her Mother') is a recovery coach, specialising in the 'maternal wound'.Read More
As seas get warmer, tropical species are moving further from the equator
Tropicalisation is a worldwide phenomenon happening right now, and it demands our attention.Read More
Light at the end of the rent tunnel? Gov subsidy targets first time homeowners
First Home Finance offers subsidies to people with a household income of R3 501 to R22 000.Read More