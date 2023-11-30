Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We have not been transparent' – Transnet CEO addresses latest controversies From 'unsustainable debt' to port backlogs, Transet CEO, Andile Sangqu opens up to Clement Manyathela. 30 November 2023 2:29 PM
Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Military murderers? Claims of a SANDF 'torture squad' revealed Open Secrets director Hennie van Vuuren tells CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit that the evidence they've collected is extraordinary. 30 November 2023 10:47 AM
View all Local
Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority A poll suggests that South Africa’s political support has dramatically shifted. 30 November 2023 1:49 PM
Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now' The ANC secretary-general said the ICC would be letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with violating the huma... 30 November 2023 7:22 AM
Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no... 28 November 2023 9:23 PM
View all Politics
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency? As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Black Friday 2023 sales disappoint, and it's not only economic factors to blame Bruce Whitfield talks Black Friday numbers with Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management. 29 November 2023 9:39 PM
Don't buy Starlink satellite internet terminals: It's illegal, warns Icasa The communications regulator has warned that Elon Musk's Starlink does not have a license to provide satellite internet services i... 29 November 2023 8:29 PM
View all Business
There is a science to getting rich – author Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett. 30 November 2023 2:41 PM
'Blackouts & Boerewors': A book to help you make the most of loadshedding With the current state of our electricity grid, we all need some blackout friendly recipes. 30 November 2023 2:21 PM
The anxiety epidemic is VERY real The reality of uncertainty has many people feeling a more anxious about everyday life. 30 November 2023 1:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
On this day in 1872: England, Scotland meet in first international football game Fans paid a shilling to watch the world’s first official international football match. 30 November 2023 11:36 AM
‘When a batter faces a ball, it’s got nothing to do with colour’ - Linda Zondi Linda Zondi talks about his journey as a former selector for Cricket SA. 29 November 2023 3:19 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors The choir shares a heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Lloyiso in support of GBV victims. 30 November 2023 2:09 PM
Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Social media responds to Kissinger's death at 100: 'Only the good die young' Nobel Peace Prize winner and controversial political figure Henry Kissinger has died at 100 years old. 30 November 2023 11:14 AM
8-year-old child among those killed in Israeli raid on West Bank - The Guardian Israel's assault on Palestine has spread beyond Gaza, with four people allegedly being shot by the Israel Defense Forces in Jenin. 30 November 2023 10:10 AM
Ukraine, resisting Russian invaders for 644 days, is still being pummeled It's been almost two years since Russia invaded Ukraine. 30 November 2023 6:49 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African

30 November 2023 12:23 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
south african theatre
anti-apartheid movement

Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country.

Article by Wayne Muller, Publications Editor / Research Fellow (Africa Open Institute for Music, Research and Innovation), Stellenbosch University.

Many people thought that classical opera in South Africa – regarded as a western, colonial art form that was the preserve of white people during apartheid – would die with democracy in 1994. Instead the opposite happened. Black singers emerged as the new stars and the format of opera began to be Africanised for new audiences. Critics mapped this transformation as Cape Town established itself as a hotbed of the new opera. One such critic was Wayne Muller, who became an academic and wrote a PhD on the view of these changes. Now he has a book on the subject called Opera in Cape Town: The Critic’s Voice. We asked him five questions.

How was opera established in South Africa?

Like most things western European, opera in South Africa is part of a colonial legacy. Sources – from various journal articles and the South African Music Encyclopaedia (1979-1986) – refer to the early 1800s as the time when opera came to South Africa via Cape Town.

Travelling theatre companies from Europe staged mostly lighter operas, such as French opéra comique. As time went by, more of these theatre companies came to Cape Town and travelled to the interior of the country. Eventually some of these artists and producers immigrated to South African, and so local opera production started to take shape.

In 1831, German composer Carl Maria von Weber’s Der Freischütz was performed in Cape Town and billed in a newspaper, The South African Commercial Advertiser, as the first “serious” locally produced opera.

Since the early 1800s there has been a process of the professionalisation of opera, which can be seen, for instance, in the building of theatres and the training of opera singers at tertiary level. And, to put it simply, in this way opera became established and evolved as the art form that is performed in South Africa today.

How did critics track opera’s transformation?

My research on opera in post-apartheid South Africa looked particularly at how two Cape Town daily newspapers reported on the transformation of opera from the middle 1980s when apartheid was starting to unravel. I studied reviews of productions, news reports and other articles. Initially one sees a survivalist approach in arts reportage that highlighted a political “attack” on western art forms and questioned the place of indigenous art within the new democracy. Soon it became about “how do we ensure the survival of opera while doing the politically correct thing of giving indigenous music the same status”.

Opera star Pretty Yende. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Graff Diamonds via The Conversation
Opera star Pretty Yende. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Graff Diamonds via The Conversation

Also, critics expressed (albeit subtly) surprise at the emergence of black opera singers because the apartheid narrative had been that opera was the domain of white South Africans. Eventually in classical music and opera, critics’ writing started showing an embrace of a hybrid form of western classical and indigenous music that came about in opera during the 1990s. Looking at the past 30 years, it seemed that opera critics (writing mostly for a white readership) negotiated with their readers for an acceptance of emerging operatic aesthetics and expressions that were distinctly African.

How did opera become “Africanised”?

In the book I chart how opera became South African opera. “Africanisation” has been a process in which opera was made relevant to local South African audiences. Some scholars also refer to this as the indigenisation of opera. Already during the apartheid era, operas were translated into English and Afrikaans as a means of localising them. But the setting and music remained European in nature. Following translation, changing the mise-en-scène from Europe to local settings became a means of “Africanisation”. A good example is a 1997 production of Italian composer Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème. It was renamed La Bohème Noir (black) and was set in the township of Soweto instead of Paris. Now the staging was set in a South African context, but the music was still European.

By the early 2000s, “Africanised” productions not only had a local setting, but the original music was merged with indigenous music and indigenous instruments were also included, such as in productions of Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi’s Macbeth and English composer Henry Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas. Later, themes were adapted to be locally relevant, such as a version of Hungarian composer Franz Lehár’s The Merry Widow, set in an imagined African state with new character names and retitled The Merry Widow of Malagawi.

But the most pertinent “Africanisation” of the operatic genre has been the composition of new South African operas with original music and stories – like South African composer Mzilikazi Khumalo’s Princess Magogo kaDinuzulu. Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country, and I think each of them in their own way represent a distinct way of reinterpreting opera within a (South) African context.

Concurrently, we saw a transformation in opera with the emergence of black opera singers. The Choral Training Programme at the now defunct Cape Performing Arts Board (known as Capab) was established in 1993 and played a key role in providing vocal training, particularly to black singers, as a means of enabling transformation in opera. And since then, we have seen many black singers embracing opera, with the likes of Pretty Yende and Levy Sekgapane becoming star singers in the big opera houses of the world.

How reliable are just a few critics in telling history?

I believe it is a reliable historical perspective if one qualifies that it is an historical account from that specific perspective. It can never be a 360-degree type of history (and the book does not claim this). There are other ways of looking at and interpreting sources on opera that could also constitute a history. However, what I have found is that our archives are inadequate to write a “full” history and much research still needs to be done from other perspectives and sources. So, this book is rather a means of capturing the historical patterns and trends in opera that have been documented by opera critics in newspapers – journalism being the first rough draft of history, as the phrase goes.

Article posted courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African




30 November 2023 12:23 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
south african theatre
anti-apartheid movement

More from Local

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

'We have not been transparent' – Transnet CEO addresses latest controversies

30 November 2023 2:29 PM

From 'unsustainable debt' to port backlogs, Transet CEO, Andile Sangqu opens up to Clement Manyathela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Members of the SANDF's Light Modern Brigade. Picture: @SANDF_ZA/Twitter

Military murderers? Claims of a SANDF 'torture squad' revealed

30 November 2023 10:47 AM

Open Secrets director Hennie van Vuuren tells CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit that the evidence they've collected is extraordinary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © slasny/123rf

Deferred NHI bill, not fit for purpose says business organisations

30 November 2023 10:32 AM

The bill will see everyone, regardless of their financial position, covered by National Health Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. Picture: @CharlotteMaxekeHospital/Facebook

City Power to cut electricity to Charlotte Maxeke hospital if debts are not paid

30 November 2023 10:13 AM

Patients in the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital may be left in the dark over unpaid electricity bills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Senzo Meyiwa's casket lies in front of the stage at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 1 November 2014. Image: Vumani Mkhize/Eyewitness News

Senzo Meyiwa: 'Mastermind still out there. It was NOT botched robbery' - Adv Nel

30 November 2023 8:42 AM

Five men stand accused of the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana ace goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, but Gerrie Nel believes there are more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ipopba/123rf.com

Black Friday 2023 sales disappoint, and it's not only economic factors to blame

29 November 2023 9:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks Black Friday numbers with Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pitinan/123rf.com

Don't buy Starlink satellite internet terminals: It's illegal, warns Icasa

29 November 2023 8:29 PM

The communications regulator has warned that Elon Musk's Starlink does not have a license to provide satellite internet services in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© diego_cervo/123rf.com

'Patriarchy is still very dominant in our country' - Sonke Gender Justice

29 November 2023 5:28 PM

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged African countries to do more to ensure the end of violence against women and children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An energy expert has warned of stage 8 load shedding being a possibility from July. Picture: © alexcsabo/123rf.com

Eskom to 'closely monitor' power system as Stage 6 gets implemented

29 November 2023 4:22 PM

According to Eskom, this is the result of insufficient generation capacity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stock image of chickens. Picture: Pixabay

Chicken prices are expected to spike over the festive season

29 November 2023 4:11 PM

The Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of Southern Africa is calling on the government to act to prevent high poultry prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Photo: YouTube/Stellenbosch University Choir

[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors

30 November 2023 2:09 PM

The choir shares a heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Lloyiso in support of GBV victims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance

30 November 2023 11:39 AM

The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA fashion brand MaXhosa set to open its first location in NYC

30 November 2023 11:15 AM

From South Africa to the world, MaXhosa is set to open its New York store next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Al Nassar. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Mohammadreza Abbasi (cropped)

Cristiano Ronaldo sued for R18 billion for punting dodgy crypto exchange Binance

30 November 2023 9:08 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class action lawsuit over his promotion of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Great white shark / Pixabay: SerenityArt

Dun dunnnnnn dun! Did the Jaws movie just manipulate you into fear?

29 November 2023 2:15 PM

45 years on, the ‘Jaws’ theme manipulates our emotions to inspire terror - a lecturer in Musicology explores how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Oddball Marketing Facebook page

On this day in 1972... Atari releases Pong, world's first successful video game

29 November 2023 9:56 AM

Happy Pong Day!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British singer-songwriter, James Blunt. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Dani Dapena

James Blunt coming to SA! 'Looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you'

29 November 2023 9:41 AM

The ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer will be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late actor, Chadwick Boseman. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

We still miss Chadwick Boseman terribly... he would've been 47 today

29 November 2023 9:07 AM

In honour of Chadwick Boseman's memory, we look back at his 10 greatest film roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Page 6 online

Meghan Markle's sister sues Duchess for Oprah tell-all interview

29 November 2023 8:13 AM

Another tentative trial date has been set for Samantha Markle’s defamation lawsuit against her estranged half-sister Meghan Markle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA comedian Trevor Noah in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'Trevor is trending!' Trevor Noah goes viral for taking London tube after gig

28 November 2023 12:39 PM

One thing about Trevor Noah - he'll remain humble and a man of the people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

Opinion Politics

Senzo Meyiwa: 'Mastermind still out there. It was NOT botched robbery' - Adv Nel

Local

Lotto results: Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Port of Cape Town's operations back to normal after backlog cleared

30 November 2023 4:53 PM

WC Premier Winde uses weekly Digicon to highlight scourge of GBV

30 November 2023 4:46 PM

ActionSA wants failed Nasi Ispani applicants to sign petition over appointments

30 November 2023 4:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA