Why parents need to work with teachers on their child’s schooling

For a child to be well rounded and educated there needs to be support both at school and at home.

However, many teachers have expressed that they don’t feel this need for collaboration is understood by parents.

Around the world teachers have mentioned that the pressure teachers face from parents can be overwhelming.

Mmbi says that if the way the school operates is different from how things are run in the child’s home, that is a cause of conflict.

If our code of conduct disagrees with your code of conduct at home then we are about to have issues. Gundo Mmbi, School Achievement Manager - SPARK Schools

She adds that in cases where there is an issue with a student that a teacher tries to raise, parents are more likely to disagree with the teacher than work with them.

This leads to the child disagreeing with the teacher and takes away from the learning experience.

The issue is we are not relating. The lines of communications are a bit blurred. Gundo Mmbi, School Achievement Manager - SPARK Schools

She says that parents should engage on how their child is doing, both when there is an issue and when they are doing well, and understand what their school experience is like.

