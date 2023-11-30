The anxiety epidemic is VERY real
On the latest installment of the Weird and Wonderful, Aubrey Masango speaks to a Monk, Savyasaci Das Prabhu about the Anxiety Epidemic.
(Listen to the in-depth discussion below)
The reality of uncertainty has any people feeling a little more anxious about everyday life.
These fears can be socially, politically or financially driven, or even as simple as worrying about not having enough time in life to do the things that we want to do.
We are always uncertain and we cannot account for all these ups and downs. When we look to the future it is unclear what will happen. And we are also stuck in a past that was not pleasant… different turbulences are there and therefore the mind is always spiralling with anxiety levels.Savyasaci Das Prabhu, monk
Currently, many of this is caused by the worldview that we possess, Das Prabhu says.
A worldview that unfortunately stretches across generations and spectrums.
The times that we are in are fuelling it even more. In the past it has always been the condition of the world that things are not as certain but now the world we live in is that instead of knowing our own immediate situation.Savyasaci Das Prabhu, monk
Starting from young people are aware of certain markers of success so even children are talking about how they are feeling stressed out… Because of the heightened sense of want and lifestyle pressures, everyone is struggling with this anxiety.Savyasaci Das Prabhu, monk
Das Prabhu recommends people acknowledge their fears and practice mindfulness and meditation.
Not only will that help curb impulsive behaviours and thoughts, but it will make you more self-aware.
Source : Pixabay
