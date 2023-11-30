[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors
South African singer Lloyiso Gijana and the Stellenbosch University Choir are lending their voices for hope.
The choir recently shared their heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Gijana in support of victims of gender-based violence.
RELATED: [WATCH] Lloyiso teams up with Edenglen High choir on ‘Give A Little Kindness’
About 100 singers lent their voices for the rendition.
In case you didn’t know, South Africa observes 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence from 25 November to 10 December.
The campaign is aimed that raising awareness to the devastating impact that gender-based violence and femicide has on children and women.
According to recent SAPS statistics, over 10,000 rapes were reported and over 900 women were killed in the first three months of 2023.
The powerful personal had us feeling quite emotional.
Watch the full heartful performance below:
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nC15ykRDNTY
More from Entertainment
Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African
Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country.Read More
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance
The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media.Read More
SA fashion brand MaXhosa set to open its first location in NYC
From South Africa to the world, MaXhosa is set to open its New York store next year.Read More
Cristiano Ronaldo sued for R18 billion for punting dodgy crypto exchange Binance
Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class action lawsuit over his promotion of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.Read More
Dun dunnnnnn dun! Did the Jaws movie just manipulate you into fear?
45 years on, the ‘Jaws’ theme manipulates our emotions to inspire terror - a lecturer in Musicology explores how.Read More
On this day in 1972... Atari releases Pong, world's first successful video game
James Blunt coming to SA! 'Looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you'
The ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer will be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in 2024.Read More
We still miss Chadwick Boseman terribly... he would've been 47 today
In honour of Chadwick Boseman's memory, we look back at his 10 greatest film roles.Read More
Meghan Markle's sister sues Duchess for Oprah tell-all interview
Another tentative trial date has been set for Samantha Markle’s defamation lawsuit against her estranged half-sister Meghan Markle.Read More