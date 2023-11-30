[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We have not been transparent' – Transnet CEO addresses latest controversies From 'unsustainable debt' to port backlogs, Transet CEO, Andile Sangqu opens up to Clement Manyathela. 30 November 2023 2:29 PM
Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Military murderers? Claims of a SANDF 'torture squad' revealed Open Secrets director Hennie van Vuuren tells CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit that the evidence they've collected is extraordinary. 30 November 2023 10:47 AM
View all Local
Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority A poll suggests that South Africa’s political support has dramatically shifted. 30 November 2023 1:49 PM
Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now' The ANC secretary-general said the ICC would be letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with violating the huma... 30 November 2023 7:22 AM
Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no... 28 November 2023 9:23 PM
View all Politics
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency? As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Black Friday 2023 sales disappoint, and it's not only economic factors to blame Bruce Whitfield talks Black Friday numbers with Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management. 29 November 2023 9:39 PM
Don't buy Starlink satellite internet terminals: It's illegal, warns Icasa The communications regulator has warned that Elon Musk's Starlink does not have a license to provide satellite internet services i... 29 November 2023 8:29 PM
View all Business
There is a science to getting rich – author Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett. 30 November 2023 2:41 PM
'Blackouts & Boerewors': A book to help you make the most of loadshedding With the current state of our electricity grid, we all need some blackout friendly recipes. 30 November 2023 2:21 PM
The anxiety epidemic is VERY real The reality of uncertainty has many people feeling a more anxious about everyday life. 30 November 2023 1:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
On this day in 1872: England, Scotland meet in first international football game Fans paid a shilling to watch the world’s first official international football match. 30 November 2023 11:36 AM
‘When a batter faces a ball, it’s got nothing to do with colour’ - Linda Zondi Linda Zondi talks about his journey as a former selector for Cricket SA. 29 November 2023 3:19 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors The choir shares a heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Lloyiso in support of GBV victims. 30 November 2023 2:09 PM
Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Social media responds to Kissinger's death at 100: 'Only the good die young' Nobel Peace Prize winner and controversial political figure Henry Kissinger has died at 100 years old. 30 November 2023 11:14 AM
8-year-old child among those killed in Israeli raid on West Bank - The Guardian Israel's assault on Palestine has spread beyond Gaza, with four people allegedly being shot by the Israel Defense Forces in Jenin. 30 November 2023 10:10 AM
Ukraine, resisting Russian invaders for 644 days, is still being pummeled It's been almost two years since Russia invaded Ukraine. 30 November 2023 6:49 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors

30 November 2023 2:09 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

The choir shares a heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Lloyiso in support of GBV victims.

South African singer Lloyiso Gijana and the Stellenbosch University Choir are lending their voices for hope.

The choir recently shared their heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Gijana in support of victims of gender-based violence.

RELATED: [WATCH] Lloyiso teams up with Edenglen High choir on ‘Give A Little Kindness’

About 100 singers lent their voices for the rendition.

In case you didn’t know, South Africa observes 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence from 25 November to 10 December.

The campaign is aimed that raising awareness to the devastating impact that gender-based violence and femicide has on children and women.

According to recent SAPS statistics, over 10,000 rapes were reported and over 900 women were killed in the first three months of 2023.

The powerful personal had us feeling quite emotional.

Watch the full heartful performance below:


This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors




30 November 2023 2:09 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Entertainment

Opera star Pretty Yende. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Graff Diamonds via The Conversation

Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African

30 November 2023 12:23 PM

Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance

30 November 2023 11:39 AM

The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA fashion brand MaXhosa set to open its first location in NYC

30 November 2023 11:15 AM

From South Africa to the world, MaXhosa is set to open its New York store next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Al Nassar. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Mohammadreza Abbasi (cropped)

Cristiano Ronaldo sued for R18 billion for punting dodgy crypto exchange Binance

30 November 2023 9:08 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class action lawsuit over his promotion of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Great white shark / Pixabay: SerenityArt

Dun dunnnnnn dun! Did the Jaws movie just manipulate you into fear?

29 November 2023 2:15 PM

45 years on, the ‘Jaws’ theme manipulates our emotions to inspire terror - a lecturer in Musicology explores how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Oddball Marketing Facebook page

On this day in 1972... Atari releases Pong, world's first successful video game

29 November 2023 9:56 AM

Happy Pong Day!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British singer-songwriter, James Blunt. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Dani Dapena

James Blunt coming to SA! 'Looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you'

29 November 2023 9:41 AM

The ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer will be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late actor, Chadwick Boseman. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

We still miss Chadwick Boseman terribly... he would've been 47 today

29 November 2023 9:07 AM

In honour of Chadwick Boseman's memory, we look back at his 10 greatest film roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Page 6 online

Meghan Markle's sister sues Duchess for Oprah tell-all interview

29 November 2023 8:13 AM

Another tentative trial date has been set for Samantha Markle’s defamation lawsuit against her estranged half-sister Meghan Markle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA comedian Trevor Noah in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'Trevor is trending!' Trevor Noah goes viral for taking London tube after gig

28 November 2023 12:39 PM

One thing about Trevor Noah - he'll remain humble and a man of the people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

Opinion Politics

Senzo Meyiwa: 'Mastermind still out there. It was NOT botched robbery' - Adv Nel

Local

Lotto results: Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Port of Cape Town's operations back to normal after backlog cleared

30 November 2023 4:53 PM

WC Premier Winde uses weekly Digicon to highlight scourge of GBV

30 November 2023 4:46 PM

ActionSA wants failed Nasi Ispani applicants to sign petition over appointments

30 November 2023 4:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA