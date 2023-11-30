'Blackouts & Boerewors': A book to help you make the most of loadshedding





Mandy Wiener speaks with Karl Tessendorf and Greg Gilowey, Authors of "Blackouts & Boerewors"

It is no secret that loadshedding makes cooking a challenge, but it can also be an opportunity to mix things up.

With this book, what starts as a frustration can turn into a chance for some family bonding and delicious food.

"Blackouts & Boerewors" offers forty great braai recipes to help you make the most of dark times.

It is clear that loadshedding is here to stay, and Tessendorf says this book helps us find a more productive way to spend our time than waiting for the lights to come back on.

The book splits up their recipes into different loadshedding stages based on how long they take to cook.

From braaibroodjie at stage two to potjies at stage whatever! Greg Gilowey, Author of "Blackouts & Boerewors"

As we head into the festive season, this book is a perfect stocking stuffer to help brighten up someone's loadshedding filled nights.