



Africa Melane interviews Jashwin Baijoo, Head of Strategic Engagement and Compliance at Tax Consulting SA.

During the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana hinted at the fact that he will be announcing new tax measures in the Budget in February 2024.

According to National Treasury, they need to raise an additional R15 billion to fund its budget in the next financial year.

While Godongwana didn't elaborate on specifics, he said that the most effective way to fund government is through broadening the tax base and efficient tax administration.

This had lead Sars to wage what Melane describes as a "war on on-compliance".

Baijoo uses the euphemism "a fiscal pothole" to describe the short fall, because no matter how many times it begins to fill up, it will eventually become a pothole once again.

One of the factors that has lead to this "pothole" is that the country's wealthy and middle class leaving the country, and therefore the revenue service loses out on their tax money.

As a result, Sars has been forced to ramp up their war on compliance, which is done through more aggressive collecting and new and advanced compliance processes.

FILE: Sars offices in Pretoria. Picture: City of Tshwane/Twitter.

RELATED: Minister warns of tax changes, but analyst predicts they won't be dramatic

RELATED: Treasury straddling hiking taxes or borrowing money to grow SA: Godongwana

I call that short fall the 'fiscal' pothole. Like every other pothole, every time it starts getting filled up, it just becomes a pothole again. Jashwin Baijoo, Head of Strategic Engagement and Compliance – Tax Consulting SA

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pay up! Sars 'wages war' on non-compliance