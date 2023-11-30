There is a science to getting rich – author





On the installment of the Change Your Mindset Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett.

The pair unpack chapter 2 of Wallace D Wattles’ book ‘The Science of Getting Rich’.

According to Wattle’s book, there is a science to getting rich and if you follow the particular formula, you can achieve wealth.

Having wealth (money and property) is the result of doing things in a certain way, whether it be accidental or intentional.

Beckett says many people make the mistake of taking in the information and advice they receive without actually putting it into practice.

Many people are out there reading the right books, listening to the right seminars, doing all the visceral work but they are not actually doing the things that they are learning. Stanley Beckett, author

Many often make excuses for themselves as to why they havent’t reach a certain level of success.

The day that you are will to fight for why you care with the same versocity and passion that you fight for why you can’t, your life will change. Stanley Beckett, author

People will fight for why something can’t work, why they can’t become rich or success, if they took that same energy and focused it on fighting for why they can, how many people’s life will start to change. Stanley Beckett, author

