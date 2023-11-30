When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified?
Bruce Whitfield chats to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on The Money Show (skip to 53:40 to listen).
Some companies charge their account holders a fee if they have to be contacted with a reminder to cough up at least the minimum payment due PAST the cut-off date.
Is this practice acceptable, and is it legal?
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler follows up on a complaint from a customer who has an account with men’s clothing retailer Markham (part of the TFG group).
According to Themba, the company charges R20 for a call, R20 for a collection letter and R2.80 for an SMS to remind consumers to pay their overdue accounts.
What he takes issue with particularly is that it seems all three platforms can be used, resulting for him in a minimum "extra" charge of R42.80.
Themba also relates that after writing to TFG more than a month ago, he has yet to receive a response.
Related stories:
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint
Right off the bat says Knowler, it's a mistake to ignore a client.
"Companies, if you just handled your correspondence internally as customers expect, these things wouldn't spill over to the public arena."
The consumer ninja followed up with TFG and found out that 8% of their client book currently either short pay or don't pay by the due date.
TFG’s latest annual reports reveals that as at March this year, they had almost 2,8 million active account holders. So they’re adding payment reminder fees to about 224 000 accounts every month, if my maths is correct. That's quite a lot!Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The company also noted that it's been collecting these payment reminder fees since the inception of the National Credit Act in 2008, in line with the legislation.
Woolworths also employs this practice Knowler says, but it’s not specified in the Ts and Cs.
As far as she can tell by sleuthing on the Internet, Truworths does not.
In the case of the TFG protocol, client costs would certainly mount up while the arrears persist but they should be aware of this, she adds.
It's going to add up to quite a lot and you can see why people who get a late get a bit cross... but as you say, you sign this contract and you agree to pay the minimum amount by the due date and if you don't this is what happens.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Check your own store contract(s), she advises.
Better still, Knowler says, work on closing your store accounts as interest is high and then these contract fees also add up.
Better off using credit cards only - you can’t spread your credit and go into denial, and you won’t feel part of a “club” in one of those, which increases your chances of doing retail therapy.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Listen to the interview audio at the top of the article to get more detail (skip to 53:40)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/antonioguillem/antonioguillem1708/antonioguillem170800127/84149609-confused-woman-comparing-on-line-information-sitting-in-a-desk-at-home.jpg
More from Business
Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes)
Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money ShowRead More
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022
The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading.Read More
Hard times for Spar, but a lot of the tough decisions now taken says new CEO
The Spar Group has reported that its full-year operating profit to end-September 2023 almost halved to R1.8 billion.Read More
'We have not been transparent' – Transnet CEO addresses latest controversies
From 'unsustainable debt' to port backlogs, Transet CEO, Andile Sangqu opens up to Clement Manyathela.Read More
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency?
As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been.Read More
Black Friday 2023 sales disappoint, and it's not only economic factors to blame
Bruce Whitfield talks Black Friday numbers with Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management.Read More
Don't buy Starlink satellite internet terminals: It's illegal, warns Icasa
The communications regulator has warned that Elon Musk's Starlink does not have a license to provide satellite internet services in South Africa.Read More
SAFER investing: How to spot a scam and protect yourself
Rand Swiss director Gary Booysen shares his SAFER checklist that will help prevent you losing money in investment scams.Read More
SA's Naspers doubles profit as Tencent turnaround takes off in China
Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CFO Basil Sgourdos after the global Internet group posts its half-year results.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes)
Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money ShowRead More
There is a science to getting rich – author
Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett.Read More
'Blackouts & Boerewors': A book to help you make the most of loadshedding
With the current state of our electricity grid, we all need some blackout friendly recipes.Read More
The anxiety epidemic is VERY real
The reality of uncertainty has many people feeling a more anxious about everyday life.Read More
People having less children due to climate: ‘they are afraid of what’s coming’
In many countries people are choosing to have less children as a result of climate change.Read More
Dating? Bumble's top 6 dating trends for 2024 to help singles find love
From increasing your age filter to shouting out about your connection to social causes, here's what you should be doing more of on dating apps.Read More
Why parents need to work with teachers on their child’s schooling
In order for children to get the best possible education there needs to be collaboration between teachers and parents.Read More
No, you can't land a passenger plane. Experts explain why
A new survey found that one-third of adult Americans think they could safely land a passenger aircraft.Read More
'Why doesn't my mother love me?' - Exploring the painful 'mother wound'
Moshitadi Lehlomela (author of 'The Girl Who Survived Her Mother') is a recovery coach, specialising in the 'maternal wound'.Read More
More from Opinion
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President
President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government.Read More
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape)
The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault.Read More
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work
Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.Read More
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide'
The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann.Read More
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life
Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson.Read More
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach
This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon.Read More
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms'
Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns.Read More
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!
The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More