The Aubrey Masango Show
World
Africa
Opinion
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022

30 November 2023 9:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jean van Niekerk, convenor of the ASISA Forensic Standing Committee.

Local life insurance and investment companies have prevented fraud of more than R1 billion in just one year, reports the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA).

The organisation has just released the latest figures, which are for 2022.

© bogdanvj/123rf.com
© bogdanvj/123rf.com

It says the R1.1 billion is related to 8 931 cases of fraud and dishonesty, some from outside and some from within the industry itself.

For the first time, ASISA included fraud reported by a investment companies and a new category for sales fraud. Previously, it released only fraudulent and dishonest claims statistics reported by life insurers.

RELATED: 'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'

Bruce Whitfield expresses his astonishment at the number of attempts at this kind of fraud that are picked up every year.

"You would think in this high-tech world that people would be smarter than trying to defraud insurance companies, who are particularly pernickety about this because they know people are trying to rip them off."

He gets some insight from Jean van Niekerk, the convenor of the ASISA Forensic Standing Committee, and asks why people still believe they can outwit the system.

While criminal groups are certainly responsible for some of the fraud, another major cause he'd wager is simply the financial stress people are experiencing due to our economic climate, van Niekerk says.

You would have sophisticated crime rings that participate in these types of activities. They compromise the entire value chain - funeral parlours, hospitals, even sometimes our government departments... but as much as that happens, sometimes the man on the street is under sufficient pressure to justify doing this.

Jean van Niekerk, Convenor - ASISA Forensic Standing Committee

How is it even feasible that more than half of all insurance fraud - 57% - originates from inside the industry? Whitfield asks.

From a volume perspective, sales fraud is something the industry takes very seriously although they do grapple with it, van Niekerk says. But there are even bigger problems, he adds.

Very often sales agents may have a perception of pressures etcetera, and that does drive them to making bad decisions and driving up their sales figures with illicit activities.

Jean van Niekerk, Convenor - ASISA Forensic Standing Committee

The bigger problems facing us however, arenot sales fraud-related... where you're talking about moral risk, about the impact on society for example... the claims fraud, the money for murder, those types of matters the industry takes very seriously.

Jean van Niekerk, Convenor - ASISA Forensic Standing Committee

Van Niekerk says the insurance industry is putting a lot of work into trying to curb horrifying behaviour like the 'money for murder' phenomenon.

However, it needs to find the balance between accessibility of product and risk management, he emphasizes.

We need to acknowledge that many of these products are built for accessibility - with funeral products for example you need that money within 24 hours to bury your loved one... The balance between accessibility of product and managing risk is one that the industry is constantly working to enhance, and of course for the reason of protecting the consumer who relies on these products.

Jean van Niekerk, Convenor - ASISA Forensic Standing Committee

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022




