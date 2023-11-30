Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family'
Pippa Hudson interviews Ian Gabriel, acclaimed director and Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer of Netflix's latest film 'Runs in the Family'.
If you're in the mood for a feel-good, easy watch, then this local movie is for you.
Runs in the Family takes watchers on the journey of a reformed con artist-turned-modest tailor, Varun, and his transgender son, River, road trip across South Africa to break River’s estranged mother out of rehab.
When injury befalls River’s drag partner, his mother propels the close father-son pair to partner up for a drag competition that could win River his gender-affirming surgery or unravel painful secrets from Varun’s shady past.
Gabe says that it was important for him and his father to depict a loving and positive relationship between a parent and trans kid, especially because most of the time, films usually depict rejection and hardship portraying queer-related matters.
He adds that it's important for parents of a trans child to be exposed to a relationship as such, to provide insight and maybe inspiration on how to accept and navigate this change.
Made in just 18 days and with a limited budget, Hudson says that this light-hearted, funny, and extremely moving movie needs to be on your watch list, and thanks to Netflix you can watch it, anywhere at any time.
Parents can see that it can be quite cool and fun to be friends with your trans kid.Gabe Gabriel, Screenplay Writer – Runs in the Family
We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected.Gabe Gabriel, Screenplay Writer – Runs in the Family
We ran from morning until night and managed to make ourselves look relaxed and at ease in front of the camera.Ian Gabriel, Acclaimed Director – Runs in the Family
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family'
Source : Instagram: gabe4gabriel
