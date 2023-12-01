City of Cape Town to add 300m litres of water per day from new sources by 2030





Mike Wills interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town.

Representatives from Perth, Nairobi, Los Angeles, Wulpen, Windhoek, Beaufort West and George gathered in Cape Town this week at the International Water Re-use Conversation.

City of Cape Town kicks off the City’s International Water Re-use Conversation / X: @geordinhl

According to the City of Cape Town, water reuse will increase the rapidly growing city's total bulk potable water supply by 7% by 2030.

In addition to reusing water, the City aims to add hundreds of millions of kilolitres of water by turning to new water sources such as seawater desalination and groundwater extraction from two major aquifers.

While our dams and systems are designed for a 98% level of supply assurance, the three-year drought was a one-in-590-year event. Embracing the uncertainties of climate change, we must plan for the unknown, ensuring the resilience of our water sources. Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member - Water and Sanitation

The City has just completed a "major" upgrade to the Zandvliet Wastewater Treatment Works.

Once the "state-of-the-art" New Water Scheme is built at the Faure Water Treatment Plant and Reservoir, treated wastewater will be sourced from Zandvliet and will be further purified to drinking water standards, says Hill-Lewis.

Hill-Lewis assures residents that this water will be cleaner than the water we get from our dams.

We've kicked off the City’s International Water Re-use Conversation with Mayors and Deputy Mayors from Perth, Los Angeles, Nairobi, Wulpen, Windhoek, Gqeberha, Beaufort West and George 🌍💧



The City of Cape Town will add 300 million litres per day from new sources by 2030,… pic.twitter.com/bMdp5UU83t ' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) November 29, 2023

This is a future part of our water security here in Cape Town. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

This is going to be exceptionally cutting-edge, ultra-filtration technology that is in use in many places around the world. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

The water produced is cleaner than the normal water that is sourced from dams. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

