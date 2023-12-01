Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister
DURBAN - The Ministry of Electricity said it would next announce a new generation capacity plan as South Africa continues to battle with an electricity provision crisis.
Its minister, Kgosientso Ramakgopa, was in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday to receive generators as part of China's promise to assist the country with energy.
But the minister said there would be other energy generation capacity that the country would need to rely on, especially during the times of load shedding.
READ: China will help SA to modernise electricity infrastructure - Ramakgopa
The Ministry of Electricity said South Africa couldn’t continue relying on Eskom alone.
"You need additional generation capacity, and we will make that determination. I think in the coming seven days or so, so that we can ensure there is energy security in the country,” Ramokgopa said.
Although the minister didn't reveal any clear strategy on how load shedding would be ended, he said energy security would play a major role in the country's economy.
This article first appeared on EWN : Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister
More from Local
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial
South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers.Read More
'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without
[WATCH] South African food versus America: Grammy-nominated Tyla settles the debate once and for all.Read More
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA
If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst
A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts.Read More
Accused in Meyiwa murder trial to face judgement for 2019 drug-dealing case
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, one of the five men accused in the murder trial, is being tried for possession of ammunition and dealing in drugs in connection to the 2019 case he was arrested for in May 2020.Read More
City of Cape Town to add 300m litres of water per day from new sources by 2030
Water reuse will increase Cape Town's total bulk potable water supply by around 7% by 2030.Read More
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022
The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading.Read More
Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family'
We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer.Read More
Pay up! Sars 'wages war' on non-compliance
For those that fail to settle their tax debt owed to Sars, get prepared to be handed over for collection and potentially prosecution.Read More
More from Business
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track
The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports.Read More
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial
South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers.Read More
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst
A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts.Read More
Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes)
Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money ShowRead More
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022
The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading.Read More
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified?
Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting up to over R40 for the month.Read More
Hard times for Spar, but a lot of the tough decisions now taken says new CEO
The Spar Group has reported that its full-year operating profit to end-September 2023 almost halved to R1.8 billion.Read More
'We have not been transparent' – Transnet CEO addresses latest controversies
From 'unsustainable debt' to port backlogs, Transet CEO, Andile Sangqu opens up to Clement Manyathela.Read More
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency?
As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been.Read More