Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst

1 December 2023 8:24 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Festive Season
eskom loadshedding

A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts.

Bongani Bingwa interviews energy expert Chris Yelland.

Put the festive lights away, a dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts between December and January, except for a few days.

The utility is directly contradicting Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who recently promised longsuffering consumers he expects fewer blackouts during this time of the year.

I don't think Eskom can predict there will be no loadshedding, nor can anybody.

Chris Yelland, Energy Expert

Our politicians are notorious for saying one thing, but reality says another, laments Yelland.

Electricity demand will be low over the Christmas period, but Eskom intends to introduce 9000 megawatts of planned outages to catch up on maintenance.

Christmas tree, festive season / Pixabay: geralt
Christmas tree, festive season / Pixabay: geralt

RELATED: Eskom to 'closely monitor' power system as Stage 6 gets implemented

RELATED: South Africa to brace itself for five more years in the dark – Energy analyst

RELATED: Are we in for a dark December? 'We can't be blind to reality' - energy analyst

Lots of promises and in the end. Most of these promises are not met.

Chris Yelland, Energy Expert

There is a long road ahead with lots to be done.

Chris Yelland, Energy Expert

Even though demand is low, availability is also low.

Chris Yelland, Energy Expert

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




