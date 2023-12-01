Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst
Bongani Bingwa interviews energy expert Chris Yelland.
Put the festive lights away, a dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts between December and January, except for a few days.
The utility is directly contradicting Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who recently promised longsuffering consumers he expects fewer blackouts during this time of the year.
I don't think Eskom can predict there will be no loadshedding, nor can anybody.Chris Yelland, Energy Expert
Our politicians are notorious for saying one thing, but reality says another, laments Yelland.
Electricity demand will be low over the Christmas period, but Eskom intends to introduce 9000 megawatts of planned outages to catch up on maintenance.
RELATED: Eskom to 'closely monitor' power system as Stage 6 gets implemented
RELATED: South Africa to brace itself for five more years in the dark – Energy analyst
RELATED: Are we in for a dark December? 'We can't be blind to reality' - energy analyst
Lots of promises and in the end. Most of these promises are not met.Chris Yelland, Energy Expert
There is a long road ahead with lots to be done.Chris Yelland, Energy Expert
Even though demand is low, availability is also low.Chris Yelland, Energy Expert
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pixabay: geralt
More from Local
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial
South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers.Read More
'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without
[WATCH] South African food versus America: Grammy-nominated Tyla settles the debate once and for all.Read More
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA
If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Accused in Meyiwa murder trial to face judgement for 2019 drug-dealing case
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, one of the five men accused in the murder trial, is being tried for possession of ammunition and dealing in drugs in connection to the 2019 case he was arrested for in May 2020.Read More
Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted a need for more reliable energy generation beyond Eskom and the generators availed by China.Read More
City of Cape Town to add 300m litres of water per day from new sources by 2030
Water reuse will increase Cape Town's total bulk potable water supply by around 7% by 2030.Read More
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022
The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading.Read More
Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family'
We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer.Read More
Pay up! Sars 'wages war' on non-compliance
For those that fail to settle their tax debt owed to Sars, get prepared to be handed over for collection and potentially prosecution.Read More
More from Business
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track
The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports.Read More
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial
South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers.Read More
Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted a need for more reliable energy generation beyond Eskom and the generators availed by China.Read More
Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes)
Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money ShowRead More
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022
The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading.Read More
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified?
Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting up to over R40 for the month.Read More
Hard times for Spar, but a lot of the tough decisions now taken says new CEO
The Spar Group has reported that its full-year operating profit to end-September 2023 almost halved to R1.8 billion.Read More
'We have not been transparent' – Transnet CEO addresses latest controversies
From 'unsustainable debt' to port backlogs, Transet CEO, Andile Sangqu opens up to Clement Manyathela.Read More
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency?
As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been.Read More