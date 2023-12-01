‘World’s saddest elephant’ dies in the Philippines zoo after decades in solitude
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.
(Listen to the discussion below, skip to 2:40)
The ‘world’s saddest elephant’ has died at the Manila Zoo in the Phillippines after several decades of captivity.
Mali, dubbed by advocates as the ‘world’s saddest elephant’, is an Asian elephant and the country’s only elephant.
She arrived at the zoo at 11 months old in 1981 and died at the age of 43 on Wednesday, 29 November.
While she had a companion during the first few years at the zoo, Mali spent a majority of her life alone.
Animal rights activists, including the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, appealed for Mali’s release, which included writing to the President’s office asking for her transfer to a Thai elephant sanctuary.
But Mali remained at the Manila Zoo as an attraction.
Let’s hope Mali finds her herd in the sky.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
This article first appeared on 947 : ‘World’s saddest elephant’ dies in the Philippines zoo after decades in solitude
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Elephant_mali_at_manila_zoo.jpg
