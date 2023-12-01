Miss SA, Natasha Joubert launches education programme for women in tech
The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie and Tarryn Lamb speaks to Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert for her first in-person interview in Cape Town!
Listen to the conversation below.
The 26-year-old fashion designer from Gauteng was crowned Miss South Africa ahead of Nande Mabala and Bryoni Govender at the Sunbet Arena at Time Square Casino in Pretoria earlier this year.
RELATED: NATASHA JOUBERT CROWNED MISS SOUTH AFRICA 2023
Your Miss South Africa 2023 @natashajoub 👑#MissSA2023 #NatashaJoubert pic.twitter.com/ExfY2P3yjB' Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 13, 2023
During her chat with Carl and Tarryn, Joubert mentioned the power of self reflection and seeing every opportunity as a lesson instead of a failure after becoming second-runner up in Miss South Africa in 2020 and coming back to secure the title in 2023.
I took the knock hard, went into a depression but went to therapy and spoke to a life coach until things shifted emotionally for me which helped me become the incorruptible woman I am today.Natasha Joubert, Miss South Africa
Being Miss South Africa is not 'about pitching up in heels and looking pretty.'
Joubert adds that being Miss South Africa is about using her platform to uplift humanity.
One way she aims to do this is through her newly launched educational programme called, the Natasha Joubert Collective.
Mzansi's reigning beauty queen will award bursaries to women in tech to uplift and empower them since being "financially excluded from education" is "a big problem in South Africa" says Joubert.
Joubert aims to grant bursaries in every province in Mzansi.
Why is this programme special to Miss South Africa?
Joubert explains that she grew up with a single mom who didn't have extra income to pay for her tertiary education.
Joubert is using her success to pay it forward in a cause that seems like full circle moment - giving young people with with ambition, passion, dreams and goals who are aspiring to make their dreams come true through education the opportunity to do so - like she did.
I know what it feels like to be financially excluded. I studied through bursaries that I got from winning modeling competitions.Natasha Joubert, Miss South Africa
Here's to education and beauty with purpose!
This article first appeared on KFM : Miss SA, Natasha Joubert launches education programme for women in tech
Source : Kfm 94.5
