'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on social media.
South African Grammy-nominated singer Tyla continues to make waves internationally with her viral hit song ‘Water’.
In a viral interview clip that's been making its rounds on social media, the jet setter shares the one product that she never, ever leaves South Africa without and it's left X users patriotic to say the least.
When asked what's the one thing she misses when travelling the world, she answered: "The food, yho! I travel with a big pap from South Africa, so I can make it wherever I go."
Bathong!, Tyla ngwanaka?😳😳 This is wild😂
"I travel with maize meal from South Africa so I can cook pap wherever I go🤣
US food is cool but SAn food is the best in my opinion.
X user @ChrisEcxel102 brought the humour (and vibes) with: "Make we sweat, make me papa..."
Another user, @FreeSpirit_04 said " The "yhoo hhayi" is so kasi shem. This girl is just so adorable"
💡PATRIOT:
A person who vigorously supports his country and its way of life.✅️
Tyla is a true patriot of this beautiful country 🇿🇦
Make me sweat
Make me Papa..
Make me Papa.. pic.twitter.com/odFepv8ckw
Fear fokol....South Africa is definitely proud of you Tyla
The "yhoo hhayi" 🤌🏾 is so kasi shem 😅
This girl is just so adorable 🥰
This girl is just so adorable 🥰
Does Tyla prefer South African food or America? We'd like to think that the answer is rather obvious.
"American food is cool, but ai, South African food is the best!"
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://x.com/Tylauraa/status/1608143208189394946?s=20
