'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without

South African Grammy-nominated singer Tyla continues to make waves internationally with her viral hit song ‘Water’.

In a viral interview clip that's been making its rounds on social media, the jet setter shares the one product that she never, ever leaves South Africa without and it's left X users patriotic to say the least.

When asked what's the one thing she misses when travelling the world, she answered: "The food, yho! I travel with a big pap from South Africa, so I can make it wherever I go."

Bathong!, Tyla ngwanaka?😳😳 This is wild😂



"I travel with maize meal from South Africa so I can cook pap wherever I go🤣



US food is cool but SAn food is the best in my opinion." ❤🤣#Cyan Erhard Vorster 87 Million Kelvin Momo #SenzoMeyiwa The EFF Nasty C Thuso Sandton City pic.twitter.com/4hq1RAVWLa ' YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) November 29, 2023

X user @ChrisEcxel102 brought the humour (and vibes) with: "Make we sweat, make me papa..."

Another user, @FreeSpirit_04 said " The "yhoo hhayi" is so kasi shem. This girl is just so adorable"

💡PATRIOT:



A person who vigorously supports his country and its way of life.✅️



Tyla is a true patriot of this beautiful country 🇿🇦 ' NyiKo🧔🏾 (@NyKoMR) November 29, 2023

Make me sweat

Make me Papa.. pic.twitter.com/odFepv8ckw ' ChrisEcxel (@ChrisEcxel102) November 29, 2023

Fear fokol....South Africa is definitely proud of you Tyla ' SuccessfulVillageGirl (@RichBlackWidow) November 29, 2023

The “yhoo hhayi” 🤌🏾 is so kasi shem 😅

This girl is just so adorable 🥰 ' Sobangiwa The Accountant (@FreeSpirit_04) November 29, 2023

Does Tyla prefer South African food or America? We'd like to think that the answer is rather obvious.

"American food is cool, but ai, South African food is the best!"

