



Trevor Noah’s talents continues to reach the world.

The former Daily Show host was recently awarded the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize by the Netherlands King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam.

De Koning reikt de Erasmusprijs 2023 uit aan Trevor Noah. De jury kent Noah de prijs toe voor zijn bevlogen bijdrage aan het themagebied ‘Lof der Zotheid,’ vernoemd naar Erasmus’ boek waarin humor, maatschappijkritiek en politieke satire centraal staan.⁰https://t.co/isZ85nplu4 pic.twitter.com/QsRJABOh6L ' Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) November 28, 2023

Noah was honoured with the award for his inspired contribution to this year’s theme ‘In Praise of Folly’, read a statement by the Royal House of the Netherlands.

“With his talent for sharp, linguistic, and inclusive political comedy, the jury found that Noah upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit.”

The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965.

The prize comes with a €150 000 (about R3 million) cash prize.

Noah took to his social media to thank the Netherlands for the honour.

“It was truly an honour to be awarded the 2023 Erasmus Prize! Special thanks to the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation, His Majesty the King Willem-Alexander, and The Royal Family.”

Thank you for the warm welcome Netherlands! 🇳🇱 It was truly an honour to be awarded the 2023 Erasmus Prize!! 🙏🏽 Special thanks to the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation, His Majesty the King Willem-Alexander, & The Royal Family. Humberto Tan, for the delightful conversation and… pic.twitter.com/7khw7Ngwgp ' Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 30, 2023

This article first appeared on 947 : Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize