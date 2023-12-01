Absa’s new bespoke offering give youth and women-owned businesses a boost





SMEs are powerful engines of job creation in South Africa, but succeeding as a small business in today’s economy doesn’t come easy. To help South African small businesses grow and create more jobs within the space, Absa is giving the youth and female entrepreneurs a chance to enter the SME market or expand their footprint with their Emerging Entrepreneur and Business She Thrives business solutions.

Through Emerging Entrepreneur, an offering developed especially for young entrepreneurs, Absa can help, support, and empower businesses, with tools that enable business growth.

With Business She Thrives, Absa aims to support and empower women in business with the tools that enables their business to grow and help make a positive impact.

Their holistic range of well-designed banking, finance and investment solutions can propel youth and female entrepreneurs to build their business legacy. They’ll also have access to non-financial solutions as well as access to markets, training and networking events.

Listen to the full conversation below.

Usually, lots of young people are pushed into entrepreneurship purely because they’re not working – so many young people are unemployed. They usually don’t have the funds to start up. They usually don’t have the knowledge nor the education to start, they’re pushed to entrepreneurship purely by need. Lusanda Mbane

A support system that can help them not only with funding but with integrated business management tools and accounting tools where lots of people struggle – those would’ve spoken to me as a young person. Lusanda Mbane

For more information about Absa’s Emerging Entrepreneur and Business She Thrives offering, head to their official website.

With Absa Emerging Entrepreneur, you get access to financial and non-financial support, which is access to networking events and markets. Hit us up below for more information. ' Absa South Africa (@AbsaSouthAfrica) November 10, 2023