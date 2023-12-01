National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track
JOHANNESBURG - National Treasury has agreed to grant embattled Transnet with a R47 billion support package as the state-owned enterprise (SOE) faces a raft of financial and operational challenges.
The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports.
READ: Transnet's aged equipment creates backlog with 70k goods containers stuck
In a statement released on Friday, National Treasury said part of the funds would be released immediately to aid Transnet’s recovery plan and debt obligations.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana hopes the support package will put Transnet back on track.
During the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement last month, Godongwana singled out Transnet among the beleaguered SOEs.
He warned that its poor performance threatened to derail the economy.
At the time, Godongwana announced plans to help Transnet meet its debt obligations.
Though Godongwana didn’t dismiss plans of another bailout – he maintained a stern tone about calls for Transnet to clean up house.
Of the R47 billion granted, Transnet will draw down almost 50% to deal with immediate liquidity matters – including settling part of its debt.
Transnet can only draw down on the balance of that amount if it adheres to strict conditions.
This article first appeared on EWN : National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track
More from Business
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial
South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers.Read More
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst
A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts.Read More
Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted a need for more reliable energy generation beyond Eskom and the generators availed by China.Read More
Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes)
Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money ShowRead More
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022
The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading.Read More
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified?
Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting up to over R40 for the month.Read More
Hard times for Spar, but a lot of the tough decisions now taken says new CEO
The Spar Group has reported that its full-year operating profit to end-September 2023 almost halved to R1.8 billion.Read More
'We have not been transparent' – Transnet CEO addresses latest controversies
From 'unsustainable debt' to port backlogs, Transet CEO, Andile Sangqu opens up to Clement Manyathela.Read More
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency?
As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been.Read More