Power restored at Joburg Market after outage, over R10m estimated in losses





JOHANNESBURG - The lights are back on at the Joburg Market following a drawn-out power outage that led to rotting fresh produce at the country’s biggest agricultural hub.

The outage, caused by cable theft, lasted almost a week and coincided with Johannesburg’s recent heatwave.

Generators on site failed to kick in, impacting the market’s cold rooms and costing businesses millions of rands as fruits and vegetables caused a stench.

As early as 5am, the Joburg City Deep market is usually sprawling with customers chasing the best deals on fresh produce.

They include retailers, wholesalers and small-scale shoppers. The market, which is also one of the biggest in Africa, is crucial for food security.

But market agents are worried that this trade centre, with a turnover of about R1 billion a month is in dire straits.

President of the Institute of Market Agents of South Africa (IMASA) Gjalt Hooghiemstra said while there are generators on site, design defects left them idle during the outage.

"The re-investment into these facilities is absolutely critical. Of the income that the market derives is 5% - everybody looks at the R1 billion turnover but the market's income out of that is 5% and that needs to be reinvested into the facilities to ensure that the facilities upkeep is there."

He said IMASA is yet to quantify the losses due to slower trade this week, but the figure is already estimated to be above R10 million.

