Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing... 1 December 2023 4:26 PM
How Shein is affecting local businesses Shein has become a major player in the retail landscape, but at a major cost to local companies. 1 December 2023 2:26 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
View all Local
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including so... 1 December 2023 7:28 AM
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing o... 1 December 2023 7:15 AM
View all Politics
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports. 1 December 2023 12:18 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts. 1 December 2023 8:24 AM
View all Business
Struggling with low libido? Tips and tricks to get you back in the mood When it comes to having sex having both parties in the right mood is crucial, but sometimes this takes a bit of work. 1 December 2023 5:09 PM
Discovery Insure drive trends: how fuel price impacts driving behaviour Discovery Insure has released its latest drive trends and come up with some interesting observations. 1 December 2023 3:22 PM
ChatGPT turns 1! What the AI chatbot’s success says as much about humans as technology. 1 December 2023 3:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu. 1 December 2023 8:47 AM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
View all Sport
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965. 1 December 2023 10:46 AM
Bey-hive! ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor. 1 December 2023 10:36 AM
Miss SA, Natasha Joubert launches education programme for women in tech Miss SA, Natasha Joubert joins The Flash Drive for her first in-person interview in Cape Town and chats about her latest project. 1 December 2023 10:35 AM
View all Entertainment
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1 December 2023 1:24 PM
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100 If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people. 1 December 2023 12:23 PM
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s 1 December 2023 11:35 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

How Shein is affecting local businesses

1 December 2023 2:26 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Fast fashion

Shein has become a major player in the retail landscape, but at a major cost to local companies.

Mike Wills speaks with Chris Gilmour, investment analyst, market commentator, financial writer and Columnist

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

Shein is a China-based online retailer known for selling fast fashion clothes at extremely low prices.

Its value has increased by 840% in two years and is valued at around $90 billion.

You cannot deny they have been incredibly successful in a short amount of time.

Chris Gilmour, Investment Analyst/Market Commentator

However, these clothes are cheaply made, mass produced, and contribute to clothing waste ending up in landfills as they are not designed to last.

They have also been accused of using child labour and under paying their employees.

RELATED: Unveiling the future of fashion

© arnoaltix/123rf.com
© arnoaltix/123rf.com

In addition to this, local clothing groups worry that Shein is anti-competitive and avoids paying full import taxes as their goods are below the threshold that would be taxed.

The South African Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition is investigating Shein, but there are few details on this available.

Gilmour says that this company is going to create challenges for government to deal with as they do not want to upset their Brics ally, but the retailer is costing local jobs and costing the economy as they lose out on the import duties.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How Shein is affecting local businesses




1 December 2023 2:26 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Fast fashion

More from Local

Opinion category winner Zongile Nhlapo (l) and innovation in journalism joint winner Kgomotso Modise, at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards on 30 November 2023. Picture: Supplied

Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony

1 December 2023 4:26 PM

Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing a win in the innovation in journalism category.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial

1 December 2023 11:43 AM

South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa musician, Tyla. Photo: X/@Tylauraa

'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without

1 December 2023 10:08 AM

[WATCH] South African food versus America: Grammy-nominated Tyla settles the debate once and for all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA

1 December 2023 9:44 AM

If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christmas tree, festive season / Pixabay: geralt

Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst

1 December 2023 8:24 AM

A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, one the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa, pleaded not guilty to the charges in the Pretoria High Court on 18 July 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Accused in Meyiwa murder trial to face judgement for 2019 drug-dealing case

1 December 2023 7:46 AM

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, one of the five men accused in the murder trial, is being tried for possession of ammunition and dealing in drugs in connection to the 2019 case he was arrested for in May 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Electricity Kgosienstsho Ramokgopa briefing members of the media on the progress regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan in Pretoria on Monday, 17 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_R

Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister

1 December 2023 7:42 AM

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted a need for more reliable energy generation beyond Eskom and the generators availed by China.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

City of Cape Town to add 300m litres of water per day from new sources by 2030

1 December 2023 7:18 AM

Water reuse will increase Cape Town's total bulk potable water supply by around 7% by 2030.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bogdanvj/123rf.com

Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022

30 November 2023 9:02 PM

The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Instagram: gabe4gabriel

Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family'

30 November 2023 4:26 PM

We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without

Local Entertainment

History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure

World

DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

US and SA 'have reshaped the global response to HIV' - Brigety

1 December 2023 8:20 PM

MEC warns speedsters as WC launches road safety plan

1 December 2023 7:49 PM

Traveller collapses and dies at Cape Town International Airport check-in area

1 December 2023 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA