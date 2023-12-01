Struggling with low libido? Tips and tricks to get you back in the mood





Clement Manyathela speaks with Dr Heather Blaylock, Medical doctor with special interest in sexual health

Sex drives vary from person to person, and while one of you might be ready to go, the other could need a little more help.

At the start a relationship you may regularly feel a spontaneous desire to rip each other’s clothes off, but as time goes on the spontaneity may waiver.

A number of factors can also negatively affect your sex drive such as stress, depression, or medication you are taking.

There is nothing wrong with being in the mood for sex, but if you want to boost your desire or libido there are things you and your partner can do.

To physically arouse someone, you need to feed into their physical and emotional needs and desires.

For example, if your partner is stressed giving them a sensual massage could help them feel emotionally supported and physically stimulated.

You could also try creating a relaxing environment by taking a hot bath together or lighting some candles and playing music to set the mood.

If you want to spice things up you could also try reading an erotic novel, and maybe read a few pages aloud to your partner.

Kissing slowly and for a long time will also release hormones which enhance our sex drives.

Outside of the things you can do to set your mood in the moment, there are a number of ways to boost your overall libido.

There are lots of lifestyle things that can play into positive sex experiences. Dr Heather Blaylock, Medical doctor with special interest in sexual health

First, getting regular exercise improves not only your sex drive, but also enhances your performance in bed.

Secondly, smoking and drinking alcohol can both put a damper on your sexual performance.

Men who smoke get erectile disfunction much earlier than men who don’t. Dr Heather Blaylock, Medical doctor with special interest in sexual health

Finally, let sex be something you are open about in your life, including talking about it and scheduling it into your life.

Talk to your partner about your libido and theirs. Having this open communication can help ensure both of your needs are being met and enhance you experience when you are being intimate.