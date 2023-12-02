ANC wants more lenient sentence for 6 EFF MPs punished for SONA disruption





CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) wants a more lenient sentence for six Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Members of Parliament (MPs) who are set to miss the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February due to suspension.

The ANC said the suspension of Julius Malema and five EFF MPs means they won't be able to hold the president to account at SONA.

The ruling party said this will also hit their pockets a little too hard, especially after the financially taxing months of December and January.

The ANC proposed this during Friday's powers and privileges committee meeting, which met to adopt its report.

As things stand, Malema and the five EFF MPs have been suspended for February and will miss next year’s SONA.

This follows a week-long disciplinary hearing which made recommendations to suspend and dock the salaries of the EFF MPs for disrupting this year’s SONA.

But ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude proposed that they change the dates of the suspension to March, so the red beret MPs can attend SONA, and so it doesn't hit them hard financially.

“Reason being that we cannot also suspend and dock their salary in January, because we all know that January is a very difficult month, and they have children that must go back to school.”

But Parliament legal advisors said the proposal should rather be put to the National Assembly before the original sanctions can be amended, adding that changing the dates would be as good as reopening the hearings.

