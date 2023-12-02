ANC wants more lenient sentence for 6 EFF MPs punished for SONA disruption
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) wants a more lenient sentence for six Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Members of Parliament (MPs) who are set to miss the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February due to suspension.
The ANC said the suspension of Julius Malema and five EFF MPs means they won't be able to hold the president to account at SONA.
The ruling party said this will also hit their pockets a little too hard, especially after the financially taxing months of December and January.
The ANC proposed this during Friday's powers and privileges committee meeting, which met to adopt its report.
READ MORE:
- Malema among 6 EFF MPs punished for SONA disruption - Malema, 5 other MPs ordered to apologise to Ramaphosa for disrupting SONA
As things stand, Malema and the five EFF MPs have been suspended for February and will miss next year’s SONA.
This follows a week-long disciplinary hearing which made recommendations to suspend and dock the salaries of the EFF MPs for disrupting this year’s SONA.
But ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude proposed that they change the dates of the suspension to March, so the red beret MPs can attend SONA, and so it doesn't hit them hard financially.
“Reason being that we cannot also suspend and dock their salary in January, because we all know that January is a very difficult month, and they have children that must go back to school.”
But Parliament legal advisors said the proposal should rather be put to the National Assembly before the original sanctions can be amended, adding that changing the dates would be as good as reopening the hearings.
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC wants more lenient sentence for 6 EFF MPs punished for SONA disruption
More from Politics
Parliament tightens rules to minimise disruptions during joint sittings
On Friday, the joint rules committee adopted amendments to prohibit Members of Parliament from interrupting speeches made by the president. The new rules expressly outlaw grossly disorderly conduct.Read More
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA
If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance.Read More
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council
The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including some of its coalition partners - voted against it.Read More
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni
Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing of civilians.Read More
Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority
A poll suggests that South Africa’s political support has dramatically shifted.Read More
Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now'
The ANC secretary-general said the ICC would be letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with violating the human rights of Palestinians if a warrant of arrest wasn’t issued against the 'murderer'.Read More
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President
President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government.Read More
Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China
In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no conditions attached.Read More
Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA
Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discuss what needs to be prioritised ahead of the 2024 elections.Read More