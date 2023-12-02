



CAPE TOWN - Parliament is tightening up its rules to minimise disruptions at joint sittings of the two houses, ahead of big occasions in 2024.

On Friday, the joint rules committee adopted amendments to prohibit Members of Parliament (MPs) from interrupting speeches made by the president.

It comes in the wake of six Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Members of Parliament (MPs) facing a ban from 2024’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) after a protest in February, which disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa from delivering his annual speech.

According to the rule amendments that will apply when the National Assembly and National Council are attending a sitting, no member will be allowed to interrupt the president when he makes his first speech at the opening of Parliament after a national election.

The same will apply to SONA.

The new rules further expressly prohibit bringing a weapon, dangerous or threatening articles into the chamber.

Placards are also not allowed.

Members will also not be allowed to take photographs or videos during joint proceedings.

The new rules also expressly outlaw grossly disorderly conduct.

This has been defined as deliberately creating serious disorder or disruption, undermining the authority of a presiding officer, using or threatening violence, and obstructing the removal of a member from the chamber.

New rules have also been adopted to allow the speaker to remove members from the virtual platform for disorderly behaviour.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula: “We have not only considered the issues, we have discussed, and we’ve since adopted the rules."

The rules are set to be adopted by the National Assembly and National Council at their respective sittings on Wednesday.

This article first appeared on EWN : Parliament tightens rules to minimise disruptions during joint sittings