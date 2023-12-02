What SPF should you use to protect your skin? Answer: 'The highest you can get'





From saline solutions to summer skin protection, Dr Charl answers listeners' questions on Weekend Breakfast.

It's summer, the holiday season is approaching, and South Africa's beautiful outdoors is calling.

The warning on Doctor's Surgery this weekend is, don't neglect the all-important rule of protecting your skin from our fierce sun.

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg also emphasizes that this is not limited to the coast - at higher altitudes we also have significant UV sun exposure.

He explains the very basics of why we need sun protection:

Number 1, it's an ageing-related thing. The sun is quite harsh on your skin, and over time you need that organ to stay working well. And then you are obviously exposed in terms of the risk of potential cancerous change. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

Sun protection is absolutely critical, put sunscreen on just about every day you're going outside - kids, adults... the whole shebang. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

What exactly is SPF? asks a listener.

Dr van Loggerenberg describes the term 'sunscreen protection factor' as basically a formula provided to help consumers understand the level of protection of the sunscreen they're using.

And what number SPF should we be using?

"If it's an appropriately credited product that you're using, then the real answer is, the highest you can get."

This means using products with an SPF rating higher than 30, and preferably in the 50s range, he says.

It doesn't mean you're getting 50 times your normal skin protection, it's really just a mathematical formula for a slight increase in (the duration of) normal protection... but the short answer is, pick the biggest number you can get. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

The old thing of the baby oils and the lightweight stuff because 'I want to get a tan' - can you believe there are still people out there who say that! Just ditch that and get the maximum protection you can, and stay healthy. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

