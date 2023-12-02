Streaming issues? Report here
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives

2 December 2023 5:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Banyana banyana
Showmax
Sports stars
Refiloe Jane

The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting greats. We find out more from Christa Kgamphe-Jane (wife of Banyana star Refiloe Jane), Bomzi September (married to ex-footballer Thabo September) and the show's creator Nonhlanhla Dlamini.

Abongile Nzelenzele goes behind the scenes of 'Sports Wives', which premieres on Showmax on 5 December.

high-heeled-shoe-soccer-ball-stiletto-soccer-fieldjpg

'Being married to a sports star is easier said than done.'

'Soccer players will date you until you're outdated.'

Those are some of the lines featured in the trailer for Sports Wives, a new reality show from Showmax that premieres on Tuesday 5 December.

The series "turns up the heat and drama off-field", promises Showmax.

Ahead of the screening of the first episode, Abongile Nzelenzele gets some inside info from two of the 'sports wives' and Nonhlanhla Dlamini, the creator and executive producer of the show.

It is a reality show with a difference says Dlamini and, aside from all the drama, it's really about telling the human stories of these women.

She emphasizes it was important for them to ensure that the first season of Sports Wives is 'as inclusive and relatable as possible'.

We were deliberate in looking for ladies who were married to other ladies, in teams that are hardly ever recognised. Banyana Banyana players are doing exceptionally well, but you hardly ever find any interest in the players or their spouses... so it was very important for us to get those ladies on to the show and to also look at the LGBTQ+ community as well...

Nonhlanhla Dlamini, Executive Producer - Sports Wives

...because you hardly ever see reality shows that feature them as the main cast... They bring a gay friend on to a show to kind of 'colour in' the content...

Nonhlanhla Dlamini, Executive Producer - Sports Wives

Our desire was to go as broad as possible. Unfortunately this time around it didn't come to pass, but we did manage to get a rugby player... We were looking at cricket, at horse racing, water polo; we did cast our net far and wide.

Nonhlanhla Dlamini, Executive Producer - Sports Wives

One of the characters is Christa Kgamphe-Jane, who is married to Banyana Banyana star Refiloe Jane.

For her, appearing on Sports Wives was not so much about about letting people into their lives as a married couple, she says.

I'm a bubbly social butterfly, I'm doing my PhD in sports, I'm a lecturer and a sports massage therapist... everything sport. I also take pride in community building projects, so I said yes is because I was given a platform to share my life story that could impact other people... the potential of making new friendships... and also a spotlight on the community projects that I do.

Christa Kgamphe-Jane

Stay glued to your screens... Its' going to be a nice ride, a little bumpy, but enjoy it.

Christa Kgamphe-Jane

Also featured is Bomzi September, the wife of ex-footballer Thabo September.

For her, appearing on the show was a way to step out of her comfort zone and to allow fans a glimpse of what life in the spotlight is really like.

It was to try something different, but also just to allow people into our lives, and to understand the pressures that we as the wives actually go through... It's time for people to know that there's so much going on in the background _before _we get dolled up and sit in those stadiums and start screaming for our men. I don't think people realise the hard work that comes before that.

Bomzi September

My husband's very supportive... right now with Tuesday coming up he's so excited for me, and looking forward to see what happened when he wasn't on screen with us.

Bomzi September

Like Kgamphe-Jane, she urges fans watching the show to 'enjoy the ride'.

She adds the rider that they should expect the unexpected - 'Come in with an open mind because you're going to be blown away!'

And, a final word from Dlamini:

'It's not just about the drama and the glitz and glam. There are human stories and we do see the journeys, and O hope the audience can take stuff away from that.'

Scroll up to listen to the enlightening interviews, and watch the trailer for Sports Wives below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives




