



JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have confirmed the death of former television sports presenter Jeffrey Zikhali, who was shot dead in Empangeni.

It’s understood Zikhali was killed on Friday night, with gunmen fleeing the scene with his car.

The former sports anchor worked at the SABC and e.tv respectively, and also served as a spokesperson for the provincial department of agriculture and rural development.

KZN Community Safety MEC Sipho Hlomuka condemned Zikhali's murder, and urged residents to help police find the perpetrators.

Spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane: “We strongly condemn the murder of Mr. Zikhali, and we urge community members to assist law enforcement with critical information to ensure that these criminals are apprehended. Law enforcement are working on profiling and identifying crime hot spot areas where police visibility will be increased to ensure the safety of the people of our province."

This article first appeared on EWN : KZN officials condemn former TV anchor, spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali's murder