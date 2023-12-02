SA's cheapest electric vehicle: 'It's a good-looking car, but it's pricey'
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Motoring Enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi.
Skip to 13:43 to listen to Mtshakazi's review of the GWM ORA 03.
The GWM ORA 03, also known as the Funky Cat, is currently South Africa's most affordable electric car, priced at R686,950 excluding additional features.
The car is described as both innovative and stylish.
It's an amazing car.Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast
According to Mtshakazi, the ORA has more than enough power, with the 63kWh battery providing 128kW power and 250Nm torque, giving you a range of 420km.
He adds that for those who travel a maximum of 60km per day, the car can go without recharging for up to three to four days.
Click here for the full specs.
It's a good-looking car…but it's pricey.Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast
While it's the cheapest EV, there is nothing cheap about it. It is extremely beautiful.Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast
Should electric cars at least hit the sub R500 000 mark then I think we will start getting more eyes in the EV space.Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast
Source : https://www.gwmora.co.za/_next/image?url=%2F_next%2Fstatic%2Fmedia%2Farticle1-1.0937f9b1.jpg&w=3840&q=75
