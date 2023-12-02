Gauteng slapped with another incoming heatwave
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued another heatwave warning in three provinces, expected to last until Tuesday.
Parts of Gauteng, North West, and the Free State experienced scorching weather on Saturday, with temperatures reaching well over 30°C.
This less than a week after Gauteng residents were hit by a sweltering heatwave, which lasted longer than anticipated.
Forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng: "These conditions are expected to continue up until about Tuesday but there is a high possibility that we are going to see more days of heatwave conditions, even spreading to other provinces."
Meanwhile, Johannesburg's Emergency Services urged residents to stay out of the sun, and ensure they take precautionary measures to avoid heat-related medical complications.
Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi: "Residents are urged to stay hydrated drink lots of water, avoid direct sunlight, especially between 11am and 3pm in the afternoon, and those working in direct sunlight, we urge them to take regular breaks."
