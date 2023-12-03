Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Life lessons children can learn from gardening

3 December 2023 8:25 AM
by Celeste Martin
Parenting
Gardening

From patience to responsibility to math skills, there are several valuable lessons children can learn from gardening.

Gugs Mhlungu spoke to parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush.

Listen to their conversation below.

According to Bush, children learn best through concrete experiences.

She emphasises the importance of multi-sensory experiences that go beyond just talking in the classroom, and involve hands-on activities.

Gardening is an excellent example of such an experience, as it teaches children about the seasons, the importance of preparation, planting, weeding, and taking care of plants.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay

Bush believes that gardening provides a valuable opportunity to teach children life lessons, such as the concept of seasons and the idea that there is a time for everything.

Additionally, planting and nurturing a garden helps children understand the importance of preparation, sowing seeds for growth, and the patience required for things to bloom.

Weeding a garden and getting rid of bad company is another analogy that teaches children about the importance of removing negative influences from their lives.

Also, watering, fertilising, and protecting the plants in the garden is a way of showing care and looking after oneself and others.

Gardening is a beautiful analogy for a lot of things. It's about life, life cycles, life and death, it's about so many different things.

Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert

We think about all those difficult conversations we need to have with children about life and death. When they are involved with things like gardening, life and death become part of life, it's a normal thing, not a strange thing.

Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




