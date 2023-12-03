Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
BMA sting operation at Beitbridge halts trafficking of over 400 children into SA In a sting operation on Saturday night, law enforcement officials searched 42 buses at the Beitbridge border post and found about... 3 December 2023 1:02 PM
KZN Community Safety appeals for help in finding Jeffrey Zikhali's killers Zikhali - a former sports anchor and government spokesperson was shot dead in Empangeni on Friday night with the perpetrators flee... 3 December 2023 11:27 AM
Long-distance trains back on track for the festive season, says PRASA After the services were suspended in 2021, the Shosholoza Meyl train service has resumed between Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape To... 3 December 2023 11:17 AM
View all Local
ActionSA on GP coalition: 'DA arrogance exceeds their ability to govern well' Speaking at ActionSA’s election campaign launch on Saturday, party chair Michael Beaumont said it won't let the DA stop it in its... 3 December 2023 9:55 AM
Parliament tightens rules to minimise disruptions during joint sittings On Friday, the joint rules committee adopted amendments to prohibit Members of Parliament from interrupting speeches made by the p... 2 December 2023 9:35 AM
ANC wants more lenient sentence for 6 EFF MPs punished for SONA disruption The ruling party said the suspension of Julius Malema and the five EFF MPs means they won't be able to hold the president to accou... 2 December 2023 9:18 AM
View all Politics
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports. 1 December 2023 12:18 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts. 1 December 2023 8:24 AM
View all Business
How to NOT let burnout affect your decision-making To make the correct decisions, you always want to make sure you're in the right frame of mind. 3 December 2023 2:11 PM
Here’s how you can live debt-free this festive season It's the most wonderful time of the year...but celebrations shouldn't cause us to overspend. 3 December 2023 10:41 AM
Life lessons children can learn from gardening From patience to responsibility to math skills, there are several valuable lessons children can learn from gardening. 3 December 2023 8:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu. 1 December 2023 8:47 AM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
View all Sport
R&B singer Joe to tour SA in 2024 The highly anticipated tour will take place in April. 3 December 2023 12:53 PM
Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting gre... 2 December 2023 5:30 PM
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965. 1 December 2023 10:46 AM
View all Entertainment
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1 December 2023 1:24 PM
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100 If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people. 1 December 2023 12:23 PM
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s 1 December 2023 11:35 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

ActionSA on GP coalition: 'DA arrogance exceeds their ability to govern well'

3 December 2023 9:55 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Coalition
Zwakele Mncwango
Action SA
Michael Beaumont
Democratic Alliance (DA)
Elections 2024

Speaking at ActionSA’s election campaign launch on Saturday, party chair Michael Beaumont said it won't let the DA stop it in its mission to fix SA, while ActionSA KZN chair, Zwakele Mncwango complained about the DA's refusal to engage other parties in council.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA said there is no chance that the Democratic Alliance's (DA) motion to dissolve the eThekwini council will pass as the party does not want to engage with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The DA eThekwini caucus has submitted a motion to the speaker for a vote to dissolve the council and have fresh elections.

The DA said this is the only way to save the city from the historical and unabated collapse of service delivery under the African National Congress (ANC) and EFF coalition.

Last Thursday, the DA's motion to dissolve the Johannesburg council failed, with only its councillors voting in favour of it.

ActionSA, who abstained on the vote, said the DA refused to engage other opposition parties to get the required two-thirds majority for it to pass.

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said a similar situation is unfolding in eThekwini, where the DA has refused to entertain talks with the EFF.

"You cannot say you do not want to engage EFF, EFF controls power in eThekwini, now if you are serious about any motion in council it means you need to engage all opposition parties, you can't single out one party and say I do not like to engage with this party."

The DA has written to the eThekwini speaker to convene a special sitting this year before the council goes on its year-end recess.

ARROGANT DA

ActionSA has labelled the DA as an arrogant and difficult coalition partner.

While ActionSA rejects the tag, many political analysts said it’s a breakaway DA party with its leader, national chairperson and four of their provincial chairpersons all being former DA members.

Speaking at the ActionSA’s 2024 election campaign launch in Hammanskraal on Saturday, the party’s chairperson Michael Beaumont said it won't let the DA stop it in its mission to fix South Africa.

"Our experience in Gauteng in coalition has been difficult. We have had to deal with a coalition partner whose arrogance has greatly exceeded their ability to govern well. We have endured this arrogance not because we are weak, but because we are strong in our commitment to the South African people to provide an alternative to the ANC.”

Despite this, ActionSA has reaffirmed itself to the Multiparty Charter for South Africa, a DA-led initiative for a coalition of opposition parties that will wrestle power away from the ANC after next year's elections.

READ MORE:


This article first appeared on EWN : ActionSA on GP coalition: 'DA arrogance exceeds their ability to govern well'




3 December 2023 9:55 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Coalition
Zwakele Mncwango
Action SA
Michael Beaumont
Democratic Alliance (DA)
Elections 2024

More from Politics

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the National Assembly during his question and answer session in Parliament on 5 September 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

Parliament tightens rules to minimise disruptions during joint sittings

2 December 2023 9:35 AM

On Friday, the joint rules committee adopted amendments to prohibit Members of Parliament from interrupting speeches made by the president. The new rules expressly outlaw grossly disorderly conduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screengrab of protection officers responding to EFF disruption at the start of Sona 2023. Picture: Twitter/ @ewnreporter

ANC wants more lenient sentence for 6 EFF MPs punished for SONA disruption

2 December 2023 9:18 AM

The ruling party said the suspension of Julius Malema and the five EFF MPs means they won't be able to hold the president to account during 2024's SONA, and the ruling may hit their pockets too hard considering it's the beginning of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA

1 December 2023 9:44 AM

If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Joburg council. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council

1 December 2023 7:28 AM

The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including some of its coalition partners - voted against it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on 19 October 2023 briefed members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on 18 October 2023. Picture: @GovernmentZA/X

Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni

1 December 2023 7:15 AM

Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing of civilians.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority

30 November 2023 1:49 PM

A poll suggests that South Africa’s political support has dramatically shifted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula at a pro-Palestine protest in Johannesburg on 29 November 2023. Picture: Twitter/MbalulaFikile

Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now'

30 November 2023 7:22 AM

The ANC secretary-general said the ICC would be letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with violating the human rights of Palestinians if a warrant of arrest wasn’t issued against the 'murderer'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives outside Luthuli House where the ANC held a post-election celebration on 12 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

30 November 2023 6:14 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Signing the Exchange of Letters between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa, on the donation of emergency power equipment to South Africa, on the occasion of China’s State Visit in South Africa on 22 August 2023 Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_Ramokgopa

Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China

28 November 2023 9:23 PM

In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no conditions attached.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Seven political parties attended the Moonshot Pact Convention in Kempton Park on 16 August 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA

28 November 2023 5:15 PM

Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discuss what needs to be prioritised ahead of the 2024 elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

BMA sting operation at Beitbridge halts trafficking of over 400 children into SA

Local

KZN Community Safety appeals for help in finding Jeffrey Zikhali's killers

Local

Long-distance trains back on track for the festive season, says PRASA

Local

EWN Highlights

DBE warns against 'pens down' parties, urges school protection from vandalism

3 December 2023 6:38 PM

City Power on track with Observatory substation repairs

3 December 2023 5:12 PM

CoCT urges parents to use Identikidz safety initiative at beaches over festive

3 December 2023 3:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA