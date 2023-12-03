Joburg EMS reiterates call for parents to monitor children amid heatwave





JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has reiterated its call for parents to monitor children during this heatwave.

The South African Weather Service has forecast yet another heatwave for Gauteng, Free State, and the North West, which is expected to last until Tuesday.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has outlined safe ways of cooling down during this hot period.

“Residents are urged to stay hydrated, drink lots of water, avoid direct sunlight, especially between 11 am and 3 pm in the afternoon, and take regular breaks when working directly in the sunlight.”

EMS added that during this time, children may turn to bodies of water such as pools and dams to cool down, and urged parents to keep an eye on them at all times and ensure they avoid spaces that aren't safe to be in.

