Long-distance trains back on track for the festive season, says PRASA
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Service Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has announced the resumption of long-distance mainline passenger services.
Johannesburg to Durban and Cape Town services are now available on the Shosholoza Meyl.
"The services, both suspended in 2021 due to operational and network infrastructure challenges, are set to resume just in time for the December holiday period," PRASA spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said.
The parastatal said reopening the route will help cash-strapped commuters who are battling with the high costs of long-distance travelling.
Train fares on the Joburg to Cape Town route start from R430, and for the Joburg to Durban route, from R170.
This article first appeared on EWN : Long-distance trains back on track for the festive season, says PRASA
Source : 150520-Shosholoza-Meyl.jpg
