KZN Community Safety appeals for help in finding Jeffrey Zikhali's killers
JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety Department is appealing for help in finding suspects responsible for the murder of former television sports presenter Jeffrey Zikhali.
Zikhali was shot dead on Friday night in the Empangeni area - north of the province, with the perpetrators fleeing the scene with his car.
The former sports anchor worked at the SABC and e.tv, respectively, and also served as a spokesperson for the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
READ: KZN officials condemn former TV anchor, spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali's murder
The Community Safety Department has condemned Zikhali's murder and has raised concern over the rising number of murders in the province.
Spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane, however, said they are optimistic about law enforcement efforts in dealing with crime in the province.
“We are quite optimistic with the work and commitment of the police to make sure that crime is dealt with in the province, and we will support and work with them to make sure that those notorious areas that have been identified as hotspot areas in the province are attended to."
This article first appeared on EWN : KZN Community Safety appeals for help in finding Jeffrey Zikhali's killers
