BMA sting operation at Beitbridge halts trafficking of over 400 children into SA
JOHANNESBURG - The Border Management Authority (BMA) said it managed to help prevent the trafficking of about 443 children from Zimbabwe into the country.
The authority on Sunday gave an update on its state of readiness ahead of the festive season.
In a sting operation by various law enforcement officials on Saturday night, 42 buses were searched at the Beitbridge border post, and children under the age of eight years were found travelling without parents or guardians.
Commander of the border guard Michael Masiapato:
"Children under the age of 8, that were in those buses without a parent or a guardian. Fairly, they were being trafficked into South Africa. We were able to take them out of those buses, we were able to engage with Zimbabwean officials and we were able to send them back for processing."
Further reflecting on some key successes since the pre and post-transitional period of April 2023, the authority said it’s been able to stop a little over 44,000 people who were attempting to enter South Africa illegally and deported them.
PORT OPERATING HOURS EXTENDED
The authority indicated that it will be extending operating hours at ports identified as critical across the country over the festive season.
An additional 380 personnel will be deployed at selected busiest ports of entry.
Six million people are expected to move through the country's different borders, airports, and harbours over December, according to the BMA.
Masiapato said while the busiest ports are operational 24/7, others receive a lot of traffic around this time of the year.
"In terms of Groblers Bridge - port of entry to Botswana, the normal operating hours are always between 6 am and 10 pm, so we extended the time by two hours. We shall be closing at midnight on 15 and 16 December as well as 22 and 23 December."
This will also apply to different ports in Lesotho and Eswatini.
This article first appeared on EWN : BMA sting operation at Beitbridge halts trafficking of over 400 children into SA
