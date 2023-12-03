R&B singer Joe to tour SA in 2024





Fans of American R&B singer, songwriter, and producer Joe will be delighted to know that he's returning to South Africa next year.

His highly anticipated tour promises to take his fans down memory lane with songs like 'I Wanna Know', 'All the Things (Your Man Won't Do)', 'Don't Wanna Be a Player', 'Stutter', and many more.

Joe's tour will start at the Sun City Superbowl on April 27th, move to Grand Arena Grand West in Cape Town on April 28th, and then finish off at the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on April 30th.

The concert will also feature local artists, who will be announced in early 2024.

Ticket prices range from R650 to R1350 and are available at Pick ‘n Pay and webtickets.

The tour is made possible by Vertex Events, the same company that brought Tamia, Deborah Cox, and Musiq Soulchild to the country earlier this year.