How to NOT let burnout affect your decision-making
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane.
Listen to their discussion in the audio clip below.
It's estimated that the average person makes about 35,000 decisions per day.
To make the correct decisions, you always want to make sure you're in the right frame of mind.
But what if you're burnt out (physically, mentally, emotionally, psychologically), can you still make decisions?
Jiyane describes burnout as being drained and feeling depleted of our functional capacity.
This is due to the protractive and excessive stress of everything that we have had to deal with this year.Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
She adds that at this time of the year, most people are just trying to hang in there.
We can see the finish line, but we are not there yet. Psychologically it is a very difficult time to just keep ourselves in the loop and just stay in the game.Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
According to an article on the Forbes website, these are some steps you can take to decrease burnout and help alleviate decision fatigue:
1. Prioritise self-care. In most cases, it's better to delay making a decision. You can't postpone it indefinitely, but you can use a 24-hour period as a mini-retreat to reflect and recharge.
2. Simplify your life. Make important decisions when you're fresh and alert. Decision fatigue increases with each decision you make. By tackling the tough choices early in the day, you'll reduce the likelihood of making poor decisions later in the day.
3. Get enough rest. Use bedtime reminders to help you wind down and disconnect from digital devices at least 30 minutes before getting some sleep.
4. Set personal and professional boundaries. Sometimes, lacking boundaries can lead to agreeing to things you should decline. Boundaries protect your free time and help you prioritise your commitments.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63746030_businessman-sitting-at-office-desk-full-with-papers-being-overloaded-with-work.html?vti=368pns-1-3
More from Lifestyle
Here’s how you can live debt-free this festive season
It's the most wonderful time of the year...but celebrations shouldn't cause us to overspend.Read More
Life lessons children can learn from gardening
From patience to responsibility to math skills, there are several valuable lessons children can learn from gardening.Read More
Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives
The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting greats. We find out more from Christa Kgamphe-Jane (wife of Banyana star Refiloe Jane), Bomzi September (married to ex-footballer Thabo September) and the show's creator Nonhlanhla Dlamini.Read More
SA's cheapest electric vehicle: 'It's a good-looking car, but it's pricey'
The newly launched GWM ORA 03 is currently the most affordable EV in the country.Read More
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it'
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula.Read More
What SPF should you use to protect your skin? Answer: 'The highest you can get'
A timely reminder that adequate sun protection is critical for your skin, and why, from Dr Charl van Loggerenberg.Read More
Exercising as a family: 'It's good quality time with the added health benefits'
You don't have to stick to traditional forms of exercise; simply make a point to move together.Read More
Struggling with low libido? Tips and tricks to get you back in the mood
When it comes to having sex having both parties in the right mood is crucial, but sometimes this takes a bit of work.Read More
Discovery Insure drive trends: how fuel price impacts driving behaviour
Discovery Insure has released its latest drive trends and come up with some interesting observations.Read More
ChatGPT turns 1!
What the AI chatbot’s success says as much about humans as technology.Read More