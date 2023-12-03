How to NOT let burnout affect your decision-making





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane.

Listen to their discussion in the audio clip below.

It's estimated that the average person makes about 35,000 decisions per day.

To make the correct decisions, you always want to make sure you're in the right frame of mind.

But what if you're burnt out (physically, mentally, emotionally, psychologically), can you still make decisions?

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

Jiyane describes burnout as being drained and feeling depleted of our functional capacity.

This is due to the protractive and excessive stress of everything that we have had to deal with this year. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

She adds that at this time of the year, most people are just trying to hang in there.

We can see the finish line, but we are not there yet. Psychologically it is a very difficult time to just keep ourselves in the loop and just stay in the game. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

According to an article on the Forbes website, these are some steps you can take to decrease burnout and help alleviate decision fatigue:

1. Prioritise self-care. In most cases, it's better to delay making a decision. You can't postpone it indefinitely, but you can use a 24-hour period as a mini-retreat to reflect and recharge.

2. Simplify your life. Make important decisions when you're fresh and alert. Decision fatigue increases with each decision you make. By tackling the tough choices early in the day, you'll reduce the likelihood of making poor decisions later in the day.

3. Get enough rest. Use bedtime reminders to help you wind down and disconnect from digital devices at least 30 minutes before getting some sleep.

4. Set personal and professional boundaries. Sometimes, lacking boundaries can lead to agreeing to things you should decline. Boundaries protect your free time and help you prioritise your commitments.