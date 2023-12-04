Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Blitzboks wins record 5th straight Dubai 7s

4 December 2023 9:01 AM
by RWC Media Zone
Tags:
Australia
Blitzboks
HSBC
HSBC World Rugby Sevens

The Blitzboks claimed a famous victory in the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai.

South Africa’s Blitzboks overcame a spirited Argentina (12-7) to lift their fifth straight Emirates Dubai 7s trophy – equaling the record for successive titles at a single location. Although Argentina had to settle for silver it represented their best-ever result in Dubai.

The men’s final was a tense affair as South Africa narrowly overcame Argentina. Impi Visser had already crossed for the Blitzboks when Shilton van Wyk, player of the final in 2022, went over in the fifth minute to take the score to 12-0.

Argentina’s Matias Osadczuk cut the deficit to five points early in the second half, after Ryan Oosthuizen was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle.

Rosko Specman came within inches of a spectacular score, but lost the ball – and ploughed into a steward – in the corner, as South Africa held off the Argentinian fightback.

With the series heading to South Africa next week, their run to the title in Dubai could not have come at a better time. Fans will be hoping they can go back to back in Cape Town next weekend.

South Africa's acting head coach Philip Snyman hailed his squad's, "amazing performances throughout the weekend".

“We said we wanted to leave everything on the field,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what happens with the result – we want to look each other in the eye and have smiles on our faces. Even with the yellow card tonight, they really played each other, they played for their jersey and they restored the pride in the Springbok Sevens jersey.”

South Africa started the day strongly with a 24-7 quarter-final defeat of Australia, before overcoming Fiji 14-7 in an intense semi-final.

Argentina overcame Samoa 21-14 in the quarter-final before narrowly beating New Zealand’s All Blacks Sevens 21-19 in a pulsating semi-final.

New Zealand recovered from the disappointment of their semi-final defeat to take home the bronze medals with a 17-12 victory over Fiji

Win for the Australian women

The women’s final was another epic encounter between the top two teams in the world. In a replay of last year's final, Australia overcame their arch-rivals 26-19 to end New Zealand’s winning run on 41 matches, which spanned since their loss in the Dubai final last year.

Teagan Levi touched down either side of halftime as Australia ended New Zealand’s 41-match winning streak to claim their fourth consecutive title in Dubai, as the HSBC SVNS 2024 got off to an electric start. Australia began the day with a convincing 32-5 quarter-final win over the USA before running out 21-14 winners over France in a high-quality semi-final.

Canada missed out on their first medal since winning silver in Sydney in 2020 as they were well beaten 26-5 by France who claimed the bronze medal and put in a strong performance throughout the weekend with the returning Anne-Cécile Ciofani contributing to building excitement ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris next July.


This article first appeared on KFM : Blitzboks wins record 5th straight Dubai 7s




