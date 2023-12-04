Professor Harry Seftel (94) was a national treasure - President Ramaphosa
Bongani Bingwa interviews Professor Daynia Ballot, a friend and colleague of the late Harry Seftel.
Renowned public health advocate Harry Seftel has passed away at the age of 94.
The "national treasure" spent more than 50 years in the Department of Medicine at the University of Witwatersrand, pioneering work on chronic lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer, while sharing his knowledge to millions via public platforms.
He also hosted popular health education shows on 702 and the SABC.
President Cyril Ramaphosa described Seftel’s passing as another loss among a generation that defined the South Africa of the 20th century.
He was a relentless achiever who passionately educated generations of medical practitioners and researchers. He will be remembered for sharing his knowledge in the most accessible and entertaining ways which endeared him to his students and millions of people who learned from him via public platforms. Harry Seftel was a national treasure whose love for his work and the people of South Africa must be celebrated at this time of mourning and remembrance and must live on in the ethos of all healthcare professionals.President Cyril Ramaphosa
President @CyrilRamaphosa has been saddened by the passing of veteran clinician, researcher and academic Prof Harry Seftel. https://t.co/iF3YbuhobF' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 3, 2023
Ballot remembers his humility and great sense of humour.
He is survived by his wife, Effie, four children and three grandchildren.
RELATED: What in the world happened to medical radio guru Prof. Harry Seftel?
We should remember him as a great teacher.Daynia Ballot, Friend and Colleague
He was one of the pioneers of the healthy movement.Daynia Ballot, Friend and Colleague
He had humility and a great sense of humour.Daynia Ballot, Friend and Colleague
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : YouTube: Altrisk
More from Local
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster
The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives at the Implats Rustenburg mine, ahead of the group's AGM.Read More
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration
The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed system a step closer to reality.Read More
How safe is the water coming out of your tap? Not very safe, reveals report
A report has revealed that almost 50% of South Africa's drinking water is unsafe for consumption.Read More
Trade of toxic illicit alcohol is a huge issue, how to know yours is safe
The illicit alcohol trade is much larger than we realise and poses a risk to the health of consumers.Read More
How did COJ get go-ahead for disputed multi-billion rand 'vanity project'?
The City of Johannesburg has passed a plan to spend R1.4-billion on leases and R2-billion to renovate the Metro Centre.Read More
Saps members are quitting at a rapid rate to join private security companies
There are approximately 2.2 million private security guards in South Africa, compared to Saps' 140 000 police officers.Read More
How YOU can help save The Big Issue after cyber scam devastation
The Big Issue has been hit by a cyber scam costing them almost R600,000 and putting the magazine's future at risk.Read More
South Africa to start making electric cars in 2026
Minister Ebrahim Patel expects the first electric vehicles (EVs) to be produced in South Africa by 2026.Read More
Government owes service providers R11.1 billion – Public Service Commission
The R11.1 billion has to be settled within 30 days.Read More