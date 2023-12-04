Moscow police raid gay nightclubs after court dubs LGBTQ+ movement ‘extremist’
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 1:23).
On 1 December, gay nightclubs were raided, just one day after Russia's Supreme Court banned the 'LGBTQ+ movement' in Russia, after labelling it as an "extremist organisation".
According to eyewitnesses, attendees were held briefly and their passports were photographed.
"In the middle of the party, the music was stopped, and [police] began going into the lounges", said the BBC, citing an eyewitness.
The European Union issued a statement, saying: "Amid the decades-long crackdown on rights of LGBTIQ persons unleashed under President Putin, this decision aims at further persecuting the LGBTIQ community in Russia and aims to stifle civil society and those courageously defending human rights".
Russian-lang media reporting raids on LGBT clubs in Moscow last night, with police “photographing people’s IDs”. It comes after Russia’s Supreme Court ruled “int’l LGBT movement” an extremist organisation. A famous gay club in St Petes has also closed down' Ben Tavener (@BenTavener) December 2, 2023
📹: Ostorozhno Novosti pic.twitter.com/CEsBrPb9iJ
RELATED: Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family'
Actually there is no such official 'LGBT movement' in Russia at all.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Moscow police raid gay nightclubs after court dubs LGBTQ+ movement ‘extremist’
