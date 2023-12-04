Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Moscow police raid gay nightclubs after court dubs LGBTQ+ movement ‘extremist’

4 December 2023 10:18 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Raids
The World View
anti-LGBT law

Same-sex unions are not recognised in Russia.

Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 1:23).

On 1 December, gay nightclubs were raided, just one day after Russia's Supreme Court banned the 'LGBTQ+ movement' in Russia, after labelling it as an "extremist organisation".

According to eyewitnesses, attendees were held briefly and their passports were photographed.

"In the middle of the party, the music was stopped, and [police] began going into the lounges", said the BBC, citing an eyewitness.

The European Union issued a statement, saying: "Amid the decades-long crackdown on rights of LGBTIQ persons unleashed under President Putin, this decision aims at further persecuting the LGBTIQ community in Russia and aims to stifle civil society and those courageously defending human rights".

RELATED: Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family'

Actually there is no such official 'LGBT movement' in Russia at all.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Moscow police raid gay nightclubs after court dubs LGBTQ+ movement ‘extremist’




4 December 2023 10:18 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Raids
The World View
anti-LGBT law

