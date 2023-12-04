Protea Glen Ext 9 residents weigh selling new homes over water supply issues
JOHANNESBURG - Extension 39 residents at Protea Glen in Soweto were considering moving out of their newly built homes as dozens of households in the area marked three years with inconsistent water supply.
Residents recalled how they had to dig deeper into their pockets to purchase water, on top of the municipal rates and taxes they continued to pay every month.
The up-market neighbourhood was developed by Cosmopolitan Property Developers in 2020 as part of its mega project to establish affordable homes.
The company told Eyewitness News that prior to the development, the Johannesburg City Council confirmed that the city had infrastructure capacity for the construction of new homes in the area.
READ: Disgruntled Protea Glen Ext 39 residents set to boycott polls over water issues
It hasn’t been a rosy experience for new homeowners in the area, however, who are now even considering burning tyres and blocking roads to get their taps running.
Vumani Velaphi, a resident in the area, said the community’s water woes affected more than just his personal hygiene and sanitation standards.
“I can’t live with my kids right now, they can’t come over for the weekend, I can’t host anything in my house - it’s a struggle.”
Luyanda Goniwe, another Protea Glen resident, said the City of Johannesburg’s failure to supply water seemed deliberate.
“I honestly think that there might be foul play here where costs were cut because surrounding areas all have water.”
However, Infrastructure Development MMC Jack Sekwaila attributed supply challenges in the area to possible shortages in infrastructure.
This article first appeared on EWN : Protea Glen Ext 9 residents weigh selling new homes over water supply issues
More from Local
Over 50% of SA's eligible voters unhappy with country's democracy, so what now?
"Political discontent and disillusionment" were identified as the main reasons for electoral abstention according to a survey.Read More
'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years
"Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power."Read More
'Public Procurement Bill does NOT introduce ANY real anticorruption measures!'
The Public Procurement Bill fails to address tender corruption, argues Caroline James (amaBhungane).Read More
House bought with stolen Phala Phala money sold to Namibian national, court told
This was was revealed at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo on Wednesday during the bail application of Imanuwela David.Read More
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster
The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives at the Implats Rustenburg mine, ahead of the group's AGM.Read More
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration
The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed system a step closer to reality.Read More
How safe is the water coming out of your tap? Not very safe, reveals report
A report has revealed that almost 50% of South Africa's drinking water is unsafe for consumption.Read More
Trade of toxic illicit alcohol is a huge issue, how to know yours is safe
The illicit alcohol trade is much larger than we realise and poses a risk to the health of consumers.Read More
How did COJ get go-ahead for disputed multi-billion rand 'vanity project'?
The City of Johannesburg has passed a plan to spend R1.4-billion on leases and R2-billion to renovate the Metro Centre.Read More