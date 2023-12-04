Sho Madjozi's colourful hair range sells out in hours
Bongani Bingwa speaks to musician Sho Madjozi about her newly launched Sparkle Braids.
(Listen to the discussion below)
Young children are no strangers to Sho Madjozi’s colourful braids.
Taking all the guesswork out this year, the musician launched her very own hair range called, Sparkle Braids.
RELATED: Sho Madjozi FINALLY launches colour hair range ahead of the school holidays
The sparkly hairline was an instant hit, selling out within hours of its pre-order launch.
The first [pre-sale] batch sold out in two hours on the first day that I launched them online.Sho Madjozi, musician
Plans to launch her hairline have been in the works since she first saw the trend of colourful braids gain traction in 2019.
She says seeing the children with colourful braids and smiles on their faces inspired her, especially because it was a tough year for her having lost her sister.
When they did that, to me it felt like they were holding up this little candle… it felt magical in a way. It’s like I lost my sister, but they all became my little sisters.Sho Madjozi, musician
People talk about how much joy I bring to children but they’ll never know the amount of life that kids bring to me as well.Sho Madjozi, musician
Keep an eye out on Sho Madjozi’s Instagram and X pages for the next round of pre-orders.
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
More from Entertainment
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17
In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17.Read More
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list
New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles.Read More
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways
“With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.”Read More
Baby on board! Ashanti and Nelly expecting their first child together
The pair sparked pregnancy rumours after attending an event on the weekend.Read More
Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December
Grab the snacks and popcorn, we have the perfect list of Christmas movies to stream this December.Read More
Old Christmas song hits number one, 65 years after its release
Brenda Lee's 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree' is making history 65 years after the song’s release.Read More
[WATCH] Official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer leaks a day early
GTA VI will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X.Read More
[WATCH] Lloyiso focusses less on fame, more on music
Mo Flava interviews Lloyiso about his journey from Idols SA to the international stage.Read More
[PREVIEW] Netflix’s 'Family Switch' puts a festive spin on 'Freaky Friday'
Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms star in Netflix's festive family comedy, 'Family Switch'.Read More