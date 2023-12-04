Early December pay: A pitfall or a blessing?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick about how you can avoid early festive overspending. Listen below.
Employers typically pay their workers their December salary earlier than usual, to allow them to cover their festive season expenses.
But are they setting them up for poor spending habits by doing so since December salaries must stretch all the way through January?
Banks "don't trust us" to not spill the "silly season" spirit into our financial state so some banks and companies might collect debit orders early since payday is early which might come as a surprise to some people.
Moodley suggests that you check your debit order authorisation date for December from your medical aid, cellphone company or any other debit orders you may have and give them at least a 48-hour notice should you wish to move the debit order date earlier.
Moodley also advises that you "start with your budget."
Look at the money coming in and your bonus if you're lucky enough to have one - allocating what expenses need to be paid - rent, school fees, uniforms, bond and pay those first. Your holiday budget becomes what's left of your money instead of spending the money you need for essentials.Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor - Daily Maverick
If you're not getting a bonus and would like to 'pay' yourself one for next year this time - Moodley suggest a Unit Trust which requires 48 hours before withdrawal or joining a Stokvel with people you know and trust so you can save throughout the year and enjoy those savings at the end of the year.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Early December pay: A pitfall or a blessing?
More from Lifestyle
Zuckerberg's Meta sued for ad-free subscription experience for European users
CEO of Naz Consulting International explains how what some might label Meta's "unfair and deceptive practices" is just business.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Learning to let go: When to sell shares and when to wait it out
FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx shares tips on learning to let go when it comes to your stock market investments.Read More
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list
New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles.Read More
Rich Mnisi and Adidas create Man United pride collection
South African fashion icon Rich Mnisi has partnered with Adidas to create a Manchester United pride collection.Read More
Rats are more human than you think – and they certainly like being around us
Rats have a somewhat unfortunate tendency to enjoy living where people live.Read More
Golden mole that swims through sand rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
De Winton’s golden mole was found in November 2023 through environmental DNA tracking after not being sighted since 1937.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
'If I didn't find creative ways to diversify my income, my art would suffer'
Painter, filmmaker, photographer... Local multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli is hitting his stride after leaving school without getting his matric.Read More