Employers typically pay their workers their December salary earlier than usual, to allow them to cover their festive season expenses.

But are they setting them up for poor spending habits by doing so since December salaries must stretch all the way through January?

Banks "don't trust us" to not spill the "silly season" spirit into our financial state so some banks and companies might collect debit orders early since payday is early which might come as a surprise to some people.

Moodley suggests that you check your debit order authorisation date for December from your medical aid, cellphone company or any other debit orders you may have and give them at least a 48-hour notice should you wish to move the debit order date earlier.

Moodley also advises that you "start with your budget."

Look at the money coming in and your bonus if you're lucky enough to have one - allocating what expenses need to be paid - rent, school fees, uniforms, bond and pay those first. Your holiday budget becomes what's left of your money instead of spending the money you need for essentials. Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor - Daily Maverick

If you're not getting a bonus and would like to 'pay' yourself one for next year this time - Moodley suggest a Unit Trust which requires 48 hours before withdrawal or joining a Stokvel with people you know and trust so you can save throughout the year and enjoy those savings at the end of the year.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Early December pay: A pitfall or a blessing?