7 killed in vigilante attacks: ‘To speak to the devil you must use his language’

According to police, seven people were burnt to death on Friday night and early Saturday morning in two vigilante attacks.

The evidence suggests that the victims were assaulted and burnt by a mob.

At the scene of the first crime, two men were found to have been stoned and necklaced, and at the other, five bodies were found burnt.

All seven were declared dead on the scene, and Tshwaku says that those killed were allegedly caught red handed, attempting to rob people.

The community said that in total there were nine but two managed to run away. Mgcini Tshwaku, Public Safety MMC - City of Johannesburg

He adds that the community stated they had tried to get the police to arrest these people previously but decided to take the law into their own hands which the JMPD condemns.

Ndou says that crime in the area is incredibly severe and violent, with people frequently being shot by criminals intending to rob them.

These criminals are so barbaric. Vincent Ndou, Diepsloot Community Leader

He adds that with the crime becoming this extreme, when people see someone who they know is behind these attacks and murders, they go on a rampage to stop them.

The community gets to the point where they say, if you want to speak to the devil you have to use his language. Vincent Ndou, Diepsloot Community Leader

According to Ndou, after the attacks this weekend, life has essentially returned to normal.