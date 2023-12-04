7 killed in vigilante attacks: ‘To speak to the devil you must use his language’
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to Vincent Ndou, Diepsloot Community Leader and City of Joburg's Public Safety MMC, Mgcini Tshwaku.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
According to police, seven people were burnt to death on Friday night and early Saturday morning in two vigilante attacks.
The evidence suggests that the victims were assaulted and burnt by a mob.
At the scene of the first crime, two men were found to have been stoned and necklaced, and at the other, five bodies were found burnt.
RELATED: Diepsloot residents protest crime uptick, again, due to poor police visibility
All seven were declared dead on the scene, and Tshwaku says that those killed were allegedly caught red handed, attempting to rob people.
The community said that in total there were nine but two managed to run away.Mgcini Tshwaku, Public Safety MMC - City of Johannesburg
He adds that the community stated they had tried to get the police to arrest these people previously but decided to take the law into their own hands which the JMPD condemns.
Ndou says that crime in the area is incredibly severe and violent, with people frequently being shot by criminals intending to rob them.
These criminals are so barbaric.Vincent Ndou, Diepsloot Community Leader
RELATED: Residents call for Ramaphosa to come to Diepsloot: 'People are getting killed!'
He adds that with the crime becoming this extreme, when people see someone who they know is behind these attacks and murders, they go on a rampage to stop them.
The community gets to the point where they say, if you want to speak to the devil you have to use his language.Vincent Ndou, Diepsloot Community Leader
According to Ndou, after the attacks this weekend, life has essentially returned to normal.
Source : Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Over 50% of SA's eligible voters unhappy with country's democracy, so what now?
"Political discontent and disillusionment" were identified as the main reasons for electoral abstention according to a survey.Read More
'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years
"Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power."Read More
'Public Procurement Bill does NOT introduce ANY real anticorruption measures!'
The Public Procurement Bill fails to address tender corruption, argues Caroline James (amaBhungane).Read More
House bought with stolen Phala Phala money sold to Namibian national, court told
This was was revealed at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo on Wednesday during the bail application of Imanuwela David.Read More
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster
The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives at the Implats Rustenburg mine, ahead of the group's AGM.Read More
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration
The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed system a step closer to reality.Read More
How safe is the water coming out of your tap? Not very safe, reveals report
A report has revealed that almost 50% of South Africa's drinking water is unsafe for consumption.Read More
Trade of toxic illicit alcohol is a huge issue, how to know yours is safe
The illicit alcohol trade is much larger than we realise and poses a risk to the health of consumers.Read More
How did COJ get go-ahead for disputed multi-billion rand 'vanity project'?
The City of Johannesburg has passed a plan to spend R1.4-billion on leases and R2-billion to renovate the Metro Centre.Read More