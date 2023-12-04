[PREVIEW] Netflix’s 'Family Switch' puts a festive spin on 'Freaky Friday'
Following in the footsteps of the likes of ‘Freaky Friday’ and ’17 Again’, Netflix’s ‘Family Switch’ offers a new take on a classic trope.
Parents Jess and Bill Walker, played by Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, trade places with their teenage kids (Emma Myers and Brady Noon) at Christmas after a rare cosmic event.
The family of four must navigate a potential job promotion, a college interview, a record deal, a soccer tryout… and the holidays!
Based on the book ‘Bedtime For Mommy’, this new family comedy is directed by McG.
‘Family Switch’ is available to stream on Netflix.
Watch the full movie trailer below:
This article first appeared on 947 : [PREVIEW] Netflix’s 'Family Switch' puts a festive spin on 'Freaky Friday'
Source : https://youtu.be/SWh4c9EVqGM?si=wI7yzWwy_WAyvqYP
More from Entertainment
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17
In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17.Read More
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list
New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles.Read More
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways
“With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.”Read More
Baby on board! Ashanti and Nelly expecting their first child together
The pair sparked pregnancy rumours after attending an event on the weekend.Read More
Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December
Grab the snacks and popcorn, we have the perfect list of Christmas movies to stream this December.Read More
Old Christmas song hits number one, 65 years after its release
Brenda Lee's 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree' is making history 65 years after the song’s release.Read More
[WATCH] Official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer leaks a day early
GTA VI will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X.Read More
[WATCH] Lloyiso focusses less on fame, more on music
Mo Flava interviews Lloyiso about his journey from Idols SA to the international stage.Read More
Sho Madjozi's colourful hair range sells out in hours
Sparkle Braids is an instant hit!Read More