[PREVIEW] Netflix’s 'Family Switch' puts a festive spin on 'Freaky Friday'





Following in the footsteps of the likes of ‘Freaky Friday’ and ’17 Again’, Netflix’s ‘Family Switch’ offers a new take on a classic trope.

Parents Jess and Bill Walker, played by Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, trade places with their teenage kids (Emma Myers and Brady Noon) at Christmas after a rare cosmic event.

The family of four must navigate a potential job promotion, a college interview, a record deal, a soccer tryout… and the holidays!

Based on the book ‘Bedtime For Mommy’, this new family comedy is directed by McG.

‘Family Switch’ is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch the full movie trailer below:

